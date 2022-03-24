Georgia Tech Football: Memphis Transfer Morris Joseph Commits to Tech

Just because Spring Practice is over doesn’t mean Georgia Tech is done adding players. They just added a new defensive tackle from Memphis in Morris Joseph.

Thank you to all the coaches that have reached out and offered me an opportunity I am extremely grateful can’t wait to get to work at Georgia Tech .......... pic.twitter.com/R0zJYxk5ZC — Morris Joseph Jr #LLMG (@bfameazy) March 24, 2022

Standing at 6-2, 275 pounds, Joseph adds a solid and experienced presence in the middle of the defensive line. Last season, he started nine games, appearing in 10, earning fourth team All-AAC in 2021 and Honorable Mention All-AAC in 2020.

His 2020 season was far and away his best. In that season, he had 52 total tackles, 10.5 TFL and seven sacks (twice as many as any player had last season for Tech).

There is not much film to go off of here, but I can see that Joseph is resilient and will not let one block stop him from getting after the ballcarrier. He shows a lot of push up front, and I am pretty excited to see what he can do.

Welcome to the Flats!