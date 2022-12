Georgia Tech Football: Early Signing Day 2022

Happy early signing day to you all! As Georgia Tech announces players who have submitted their letters of intent, I will update this post.

As it is, here is where Georgia Tech’s recruiting class stands.

Georgia Tech 2023 Recruiting Class Name Position Rivals 247 Sports Composite Signed Name Position Rivals 247 Sports Composite Signed Ethan Mackenny OL 3-star (5.5) 3-star (0.8642) Yes Anthony Little DE 3-star (5.5) 3-star (0.8583) No Justyn Reid TE 2-star (5.4) 3-star (0.8336) No Zion Taylor WR 3-star (5.6) 3-star (0.8622) Yes Elias Cloy OL 3-star (5.5) 3-star (0.8500) Yes Ashton Heflin LB 3-star (5.5) 3-star (0.8417) Yes Patrick Screws OL 3-star (5.7) 3-star (0.8653) Yes Justyn Reid TE 2-star (5.4) 3-star (0.8336) No Jacob Cruz ATH 3-star (5.6) 3-star (0.8664) Yes Benjamin Galloway OL 3-star (5.6) 3-star (0.8664) Yes Gabriel Fortson OL 3-star (5.7) 3-star (0.8728) Yes Bryce Dopson WR 3-star (5.5) 3-star (0.8544) Yes Nico Dowdell DB 2-star (5.4) 3-star (0.8553) Yes Shymeik Jones DE 3-star (5.5) 3-star (0.8700) Yes Nacari Ashley LB 3-star (5.5) Unrated Yes Ezra Odinjor DE 3-star (5.5) 3-star (0.8578) Yes Evan Dickens RB 3-star (5.6) 3-star (0.8428) Yes Steven Jones CB 2-star (5.4) Unrated Yes Taye Seymore S 3-star (5.5) 3-star (0.8570) Yes Byrston Dixon DL 2-star (5.4) 3-star (0.8437) Yes Eric Singleton WR 2-star (5.4) 3-star (0.8619) Yes Malcolm Pugh DL Unrated Unrated Yes Jackson Long TE N/A No transfer rating Yes Chase Lane WR N/A 3-star (0.8700) Yes Braelen Oliver LB N/A No transfer rating Yes Haynes King QB N/A 3-star (0.8500) Yes Trevion Cooley RB N/A No transfer rating Yes Andre White LB N/A 3-star (0.8600) Yes

There are also a few more projections in DL Bryston Dixon and WR Eric Singleton Jr.

Letters of Intent

QB Haynes King

OL Elias Cloy

TE Jackson Long

WR Bryce Dopson

RB Evan Dickens

OL Ethan Mackenny

WR Chase Lane

LB Ashton Heflin

DL Ezra Odinjor

OL Gabe Fortson

OL Patrick Screws, Jr.

RB Trevion Cooley

DB Steven Jones

Safety Taye Seymore

LB Braelen Oliver

OL Ben Galloway

WR Zion Taylor

LB Jacob Cruz

Safety Nico Dowdell

LB Andre White

DL Bryston Dixon

DL Malcolm Pugh

DL Shymeik Jones

LB Nacari Ashley

WR Eric Singleton

Wrapping Up

Georgia Tech has issued a press release with the full list of signees, which you can find in the link below.

Of this group, there are set to be 10 January enrollees: OL Elias Cloy, RB Trevion Cooley, RB Evan Dickens, OL Gabe Fortson, DL Shymeik Jones, QB Haynes King, TE Jackson Long, LB Braeden Oliver, WR Zion Taylor, and LB Andre White.

Of note, DL Anthony Little and TE Justyn Reid were the only committed players to not send in a letter of intent. The early signing period is open through Friday.

What are your initial impressions of the signing class?

Update 12/21 3:40

Georgia Tech had one more LOI come in with WR Eric Singleton committing to the Yellow Jackets!