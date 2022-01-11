Georgia Tech Football: Louisville RB Hassan Hall Transfers to Tech

Georgia Tech got some good news this week, with former Louisville running back Hassan Hall announcing that he will be transferring to the Flats!

Time to silence the critics … pic.twitter.com/udrMFfBLzW — Hassan Hall (@Sayblackboyyy) January 11, 2022

Hall, originally from Atlanta, committed to Louisville as part of the 2018 class and then stuck around for the first several years of the Scott Satterfield era. He played sparingly as a running back each season, accumulating a total of 270 carries for over 1,300 yards and 11 TDs. More notably, Hall also served as the returner for the Cardinals and performed well, scoring two return touchdowns in his time at Louisville.

Coming to Georgia Tech, Hall is going to see plenty of playing time in the void left by Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason. I think he will compete with Dontae Smith to be the starter, but I would not be surprised to see Hall be the guy, though I wouldn’t be surprised for the opposite to happen either. I’m also excited to see what he can do in the return game for Tech.

Welcome to the Flats, Hassan!