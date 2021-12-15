Georgia Tech Recruiting: CB Rodney Shelley Commits!

Rodney Shelley becomes the 16th member of the 2022 GT class and the 13th sign his LOI on the first day of Early Signing Day. Shelley is a teammate of RB Antonio Martin Jr. who helped lead Langston Hughes to a hard-fought runner-up finish in the State Championship, falling only to a loaded Buford team.

Shelley had been committed to Eastern Michigan since June, but an impressive late-season showing was enough to earn him a GT offer that he had coveted. He also reported offers from Coastal Carolina and Duke. Currently, he is a 3 Star with an 83.76 Rating in the 247 Composite.

Most of his highlights showcase his playmaking at wide receiver. We see a solid ability to accelerate and separate, which will of course also be useful on the defensive side of the ball. At around 00:45 he shows great open-field quickness as he takes a screen to the house through a number of defenders. At 2:12, he drops as a deep safety and tracks a post throw for an easy interception. He shows great ball skills; it’s harder to know where he is currently in terms of technique and coverage. Coach Tillman will get the chance to help mold his athleticism into an effective defender.

With this commitment, GT’s class now sits at 40th nationally with a average player rating of 86.5.

Welcome Rodney Shelley to The Flats!