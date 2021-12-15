Georgia Tech Football: Cuse TE Luke Benson Transfers to Tech!

Hey look, the 2022 signees aren’t the only news we’re getting today! Former Syracuse TE Luke Benson announced on Twitter that he would be transferring to Georgia Tech.
Committed @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/ALtqrBmpQj— Luke Benson (@lukebenson35) December 15, 2021
When he committed to Syracuse, Benson was a two-star recruit on Rivals (5.4) and a three-star on the 247 Sports Composite (0.8261). He was part of the 2019 class, and Cuse was his only Power 5 offer. He also received offers from Army and Temple. I cannot see where he was assigned a new rating as a transfer.
His best season to date came in 2019, when he was a 2019 Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Third Team selection. He caught eight passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician did a really good profile on Benson leading up to the season that I would recommend checking out.
What was particularly notable was Benson’s speed. It’s mentioned that he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash back in high school, but Cuse didn’t use tight ends very much. The general consensus from what I can tell is that Benson was really talented but underutilized. And if that’s the case, I think this will prove to be an excellent addition for Georgia Tech. Tight ends can be major game changers if they are physically difficult to cover, which if he’s running a 4.4, he will be.
Welcome to the Flats, Luke!
