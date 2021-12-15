Georgia Tech Recruiting: Happy Early Signing Day 2021

Happy Early Signing Day! Though Georgia Tech has lost a few commitments from the class, the 2022 class still sits at 15 commits coming into the Early Signing Period. Today, we will see some of these guys sign and submit their letters of intent.
Georgia Tech 2022 Recruiting Class
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|High School (Location)
|Rivals
|247 Sports Composite
|Commitment Date
|Signed?
|Brandon Best
|OG
|6-4
|293
|Milton (Alpharetta, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8587
|6/21/2021
|Yes
|Aidan Birr
|K
|6-1
|190
|Kennedale (Kennedale, TX)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8064
|7/30/2021
|No
|Janiran Bonner
|WR
|6-1
|193
|Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, GA)
|4-star | 5.8
|4-star | 0.9094
|4/16/2021
|No
|Greg Delaine
|CB
|6-1
|170
|Fort Myers (Fort Myers, FL)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8416
|10/22/2021
|No
|Kyle Efford
|LB
|6-2.5
|225
|Dacula (Dacula, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8527
|7/4/2021
|Yes
|Jamie Felix
|RB
|5-8.5
|189
|Camden County (Kingsland, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8824
|12/12/2021
|Yes
|Tyler Gibson
|OT
|6-5
|290
|Johns Creek (Alpharetta, GA)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8783
|6/23/2021
|Yes
|Horace Lockett
|DT
|6-5
|315
|Westlake (Atlanta, GA)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8707
|7/24/2021
|No
|Jaylin Marshall
|S
|6-3
|190
|Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
|3-star | 5.7
|4-star | 0.8919
|8/13/2021
|No
|Antonio Martin
|RB
|5-11
|205
|Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)
|3-star | 5.7
|4-star | 0.8983
|2/1/2021
|No
|KJ Miles
|DT
|6-3
|286
|St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8858
|7/4/2021
|No
|Bobby Mooney
|OT
|6-7
|330
|Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach, CA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8399
|11/16/2021
|No
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6-1
|190
|Archer (Lawrenceville, GA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8568
|5/27/2021
|Yes
|Clayton Powell-Lee
|S
|6-2
|170
|Westlake (Atlanta, GA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8527
|7/20/2021
|No
|Zach Pyron
|QB
|6-2
|215
|Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8875
|10/6/2021
|No
So where does Georgia Tech go from here? There have been several rumors that Tech will be adding several players from the Transfer Portal at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, and others, but will they add any other players in their recruiting class?
Looking at the class in its current state, I think there are certainly a couple spots that could use some bolstering: linebacker and tight end. Both of these positions saw players decommit leading up to the early signing period with the losses of Jaron Willis and Nate Kurisky.
What would positions would you like to see Tech target before the next signing period?
Signing Announcements
I will be adding in the individual signing posts here.
LB Kyle Efford
TICKET. PUNCHED. @kyle_efford #22ATL pic.twitter.com/z5DybXsqjW— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 15, 2021
OL Brandon Best
Time to put on for your city ️@brandonb3st #22ATL pic.twitter.com/Oi6Ay27mGH— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 15, 2021
RB Jamie Felix
@CincoEra5 #22ATL pic.twitter.com/HWGUn80Xnt— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 15, 2021
WR DJ Moore
Welcome HOME!@DjmooreII #22ATL pic.twitter.com/kMgjeuPzyM— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 15, 2021
OL Tyler Gibson
Anyone hungry?@JC_gibs15 is serving pancakes #22ATL pic.twitter.com/paUoJ2rJnO— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 15, 2021
