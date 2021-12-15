Georgia Tech Recruiting: Happy Early Signing Day 2021

Happy Early Signing Day! Though Georgia Tech has lost a few commitments from the class, the 2022 class still sits at 15 commits coming into the Early Signing Period. Today, we will see some of these guys sign and submit their letters of intent.

Georgia Tech 2022 Recruiting Class Name Position Height Weight High School (Location) Rivals 247 Sports Composite Commitment Date Signed? Name Position Height Weight High School (Location) Rivals 247 Sports Composite Commitment Date Signed? Brandon Best OG 6-4 293 Milton (Alpharetta, GA) 3-star | 5.6 3-star | 0.8587 6/21/2021 Yes Aidan Birr K 6-1 190 Kennedale (Kennedale, TX) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8064 7/30/2021 No Janiran Bonner WR 6-1 193 Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, GA) 4-star | 5.8 4-star | 0.9094 4/16/2021 No Greg Delaine CB 6-1 170 Fort Myers (Fort Myers, FL) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8416 10/22/2021 No Kyle Efford LB 6-2.5 225 Dacula (Dacula, GA) 3-star | 5.6 3-star | 0.8527 7/4/2021 Yes Jamie Felix RB 5-8.5 189 Camden County (Kingsland, GA) 3-star | 5.6 3-star | 0.8824 12/12/2021 Yes Tyler Gibson OT 6-5 290 Johns Creek (Alpharetta, GA) 4-star | 5.8 3-star | 0.8783 6/23/2021 Yes Horace Lockett DT 6-5 315 Westlake (Atlanta, GA) 4-star | 5.8 3-star | 0.8707 7/24/2021 No Jaylin Marshall S 6-3 190 Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 3-star | 5.7 4-star | 0.8919 8/13/2021 No Antonio Martin RB 5-11 205 Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) 3-star | 5.7 4-star | 0.8983 2/1/2021 No KJ Miles DT 6-3 286 St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ) 4-star | 5.8 3-star | 0.8858 7/4/2021 No Bobby Mooney OT 6-7 330 Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach, CA) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8399 11/16/2021 No DJ Moore WR 6-1 190 Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8568 5/27/2021 Yes Clayton Powell-Lee S 6-2 170 Westlake (Atlanta, GA) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8527 7/20/2021 No Zach Pyron QB 6-2 215 Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL) 4-star | 5.8 3-star | 0.8875 10/6/2021 No

So where does Georgia Tech go from here? There have been several rumors that Tech will be adding several players from the Transfer Portal at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, and others, but will they add any other players in their recruiting class?

Looking at the class in its current state, I think there are certainly a couple spots that could use some bolstering: linebacker and tight end. Both of these positions saw players decommit leading up to the early signing period with the losses of Jaron Willis and Nate Kurisky.

What would positions would you like to see Tech target before the next signing period?

Signing Announcements

I will be adding in the individual signing posts here.

LB Kyle Efford

OL Brandon Best

RB Jamie Felix

WR DJ Moore

OL Tyler Gibson