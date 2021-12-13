Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Pick Up Commitment from RB Jamie Felix Over the Weekend

While this weekend had some unfortunate news drop, there is also some positive news to come from this weekend in the form of a commitment from RB Jamie Felix out of Camden County.

Felix committed to Georgia Tech over several other Power 5 schools, with reported offers from Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Arizona State, LSU, Ohio State, and others! Looking a little closer, it looks like Florida, Michigan State, and Georgia Southern were the other major players for Felix.

He is rated as a three-star recruit on Rivals (5.6) and the 247 Sports Composite (0.8824). Looking at Felix’s ranking history is pretty interesting, as Felix was originally very highly ranked as highly as the 19th-best player in the state on Rivals (now 83rd-best) and 0.9727 on the 247 Sports Composite, but both have continually declined through his commitment. Let’s take a look at the film to see what we can see.

Watching his film, it looks like Felix served in an A-back role for Camden County, and looked really good doing it. Felix brings good speed and shiftiness and seems generally difficult to bring down. One thing that was particularly intriguing from Felix’s film was his clips at linebacker. The closing speed he showcases should translate well to speed hitting the hole at the next level. Overall, I really like this addition, and considering the current state of the running back room, he is a very welcome addition!

Welcome to the Flats, Jamie!