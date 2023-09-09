Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs: How To Watch, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State

Game Time: 1:00 p.m.

Channel: ACC Network Extra

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: There are no formal betting odds for this game that I could find in a quick Google search, but Bill C’s SP+ model lists Tech as a 37-point favorite.

Get ready for the game!

Depth Charts: Georgia Tech | South Carolina State (p. 12 of the Game Notes)

Annotated News & Notes:

This week, Nishant likens SC State’s loss to Charlotte to two other teams based in South Carolina who had losses (little ol’ Clemson and the ‘Cocks, who got “knocked down in their season opener, and it could take them a little while to get back up).

The biggest takeaway from this post is that Georgia Tech needs to cause some kind of havoc this weekend. SC State has been very bad so far this season, and if Georgia Tech can’t cause some havoc, it spells a nightmare scenario for the Yellow Jackets. It’s even more vital now that Sylvain Yondjouen will be missing the rest of the season.

Related Pough sees improvements as Bulldogs prep for Tech

Following SC State’s loss to Charlotte last week, head coach Buddy Pough spoke in a press conference about the improvements he has seen in his team. Of note, he mentions that SC State was able to run the ball effectively (Kacy Fields averaged more than 4 yards/carry) and that the defense managed to get a few stops (four punts, two interceptions, and one field goal try in 11 drives).

Related SC State looks to jump start passing attack against Tech

In an interview following a midweek practice, SC State offensive coordinator Kevin Magouirk spoke to the youth of the offense: I think we’re really young, and we’re playing a lot of freshmen and first-time players. We maybe, underestimated (that youth) coming out of fall camp. We’ve played in some big ball games, and a few guys have had some wide eyes.” HC Buddy Pough also alluded to the use of multiple quarterbacks in this weekend’s game.