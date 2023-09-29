Georgia Tech Football: Staff Predictions - Bowling Green

Benjamin Tankersley

Georgia Tech wins 42-7.

I think Georgia Tech wins this one very soundly. As I talked about earlier this week, both coordinators have done a pretty poor job with second half adjustments, so I think that’s probably where Bowling Green finds their score(s), but this should be an easy one as long as they play clean football.

Jack Purdy

Georgia Tech wins 35-12.

This should not be a complicated game. Play clean football and things will go well.

Jeff Cramer

Georgia Tech wins 42-10.

Yellow Jacket fans should be familiar with Bowling Green’s head coach Scott Loeffler who once over saw the offense for Boston College before taking the Head Coach position for Bowling Green in 2019. It’s been a rocky road as his best year came with a 6-7 record last year but failed to reach .500 in any other. BGSU is 1-3 so far and was soundly beaten by Michigan along with Liberty and Ohio. Georgia Tech will be their toughest matchup behind Michigan but I’d wager this game against Tech’s offense will be more difficult for Bowling Green as Tech has been sharpened against three P5 opponents. ESPN’s SP+ rankings have little faith in BGSU with their offensive, defensive, and Special Teams rating all below 100th in the nation. Their defense nearly ranks dead last at 127.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 38-14.

Tech showed a very different set of strengths last weekend, including both creating havoc and causing penalties. If they can combine the former with a bit more of the offensive continuity we saw in the first few games, the Jackets should roll on comfortably. It would be a great week to get some experience finishing drives with 7 points instead of 3.

Logan Sandor

Georgia Tech wins 42-17.

Bowling Green will score a few times using the run game which will cause more frustrations for those of us who want to see improvements on defense.

It won’t matter as the offense will show out in this game. This will bring some confidence going into next week against Miami.