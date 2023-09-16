Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels: How To Watch, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

Streaming: WatchESPN

Channel: SEC Network

Radio: Georgia Tech Gameday Live

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 17.5-point underdog.

Get ready for the game!

Depth Chart: Georgia Tech | Ole Miss

Annotated News & Notes:

Nishant gives a good overview of Ole Miss’s questionable history, specifically focusing on the horrible decision to NOT make Admiral Ackbar their new mascot.

Researching for this article actually made me semi-optimistic about the game this weekend. Ole Miss’s defense is actually not that great, and their offense has had a bit of a slow start. I don’t know that Tech will win, but it makes me feel better about our chances.

Josh chats with One Man to Beat from Red Cup Rebellion about Ole Miss’s slow start to the season, tailgating at The Grove, and the ghost of William Faulkner.

This was a fun article from Red Cup Rebellion that hits some of the high points of Georgia Tech, even including a notable moment from 2006 that I had never heard before and is probably now one of my favorite things that has ever happened.

Josh returns the favor to Red Cup Rebellion and discusses the Brent Key hire, Haynes King, the defense, and the Varsity for some reason.