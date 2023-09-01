GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Louisville Cardinals

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

As noted above, Georgia Tech has never lost a game to Louisville, although it’s in just two games. Here’s hoping that tonight’s results are closer to that first game where Paul Johnson just absolutely steamrolled Brian VanGorder’s defense.

With it being the beginning of the season and these two teams having gone through so many changes since the end of last season, it’s tough to give too much credence to these end-of-year stats, but it’s worth noting that this may be more of a low-scoring affair. Both teams sported pretty solid defenses last season and less-than-stellar offenses.