Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Louisville Cardinals: How To Watch, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 7.5-point underdog against Louisville

Depth Charts: No depth charts were released this week

Nishant lets his snark shine in his return debut to From the Rumble Seat. He was tasked with creating Georgia Tech previews for his local alumni chapter, and after sharing them in our staff Slack channel, I knew we just had to get him to post them. So come and enjoy!

A new column I’m starting this year, I think I know a lot, but I think the most important thing I think I know is that I think I know Georgia Tech is going to win this game. Did you understand that? Good.

Josh returns to do our opponent Q&As this season and sits down with John Powell of Card Chronicle to discuss tonight’s game. They talk Jeff Brohm as the new returning guy, who’s replacing 10th year graduate student Malik Cunningham at quarterback, tailgates, and more!

The FTRS staff submit their official predictions for tonight’s game. Come check them out!

User chilidogringsFO shares their experiences as a Georgia Tech fan, and it’s just a great story. Give it a read, and then go run through a brick wall!

In this 3-parter, CC writer Keith Wynne gives his diagnosis of Tech’s offense and defense before giving a few things to watch for. He generally has nice things to say about the offense and defense but generally believes Louisville does or should have the edge over Tech tonight.

Josh returned the favor and answered some questions for the Cardinal faithful as well. They of course talk about all of Tech’s changes, bourbon, and...Josh Pastner? Yeah, okay.