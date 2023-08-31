Georgia Tech Football: Staff Predictions - Louisville

Benjamin Tankersley

Georgia Tech wins 31-24.

Over the course of the offseason, I have slowly become more optimistic about this first season under new head coach Brent Key. I think he will have his guys ready. Sure, Brohm has more experience as a head coach, but he’s also 2-4 in his last six season openers, and Louisville has actually never won a game against Georgia Tech. This is a game that could really go either way since it features so many unknowns on both sides, so I’ll let my homerism take over and say Tech wins.

Jeff Cramer

Georgia Tech wins 28-17.

Louisville has a lot of new parts coming into the season. They added over 20 players through the transfer portal and have a brand-new coaching staff. Jeff Brohm is known for his offense but relies mainly on an aggressive passing attack. Transfer QB Jack Plummer was brought in to help transition from an offense that relied more on its running game.

Georgia Tech is in a similar position with some new staff and players from the transfer, including at QB with Haynes King. However, Brent Key has been with the team since 2019 and served as the interim since Week 5 of last season. There feels to be more continuity going into the first game of the season. I like Georgia Tech’s secondary to be a major strength in an early season matchup where Louisville will be working out its new offense for the first time.

Jack Purdy

Louisville wins 23-19.

We’re an -8 point dog right now. I totally think this is winnable, but I’m holding firm to my prediction on Scions of the Southland: a 4 point loss. Many questions will be answered Friday evening for both teams to the point this game really might be a tossup, who knows. This is where my mental coinflip landed and where my gut leads me.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 31-21.

I think Louisville has more questions than national narratives currently account for, and I think Brent Key will have Tech ready to go. I’m eager to see the results of the new offense and new quarterback, and if Tech can force a takeaway or two more than the Cardinals, I think this one highly likely goes in favor of the Jackets.

Drew Gordon

Louisville wins 37-28.

Joey Weaver

Louisville wins 24-17.

I think the most well-known quantity in this game is probably Georgia Tech’s defense, with the offense and both sides of the ball for Louisville being major question marks. I think that keeps this a low-scoring game. I won’t bet this with my own money, but I somewhat like Georgia Tech +7.5 and think they have a real shot to win outright. LOTS of change for Louisville, and this is the right time to get them, but Jeff Brohm is a more known quantity and has been openly acknowledging the pressure to win from the jump. I’ll say Louisville wins, but Georgia Tech keeps this close at the very least.

Logan Sandor

Georgia Tech wins 34-30.

In many ways this is a mirror match. Two teams with new coaches and new players at big positions on both sides of the ball. I think things will start slow before escalating with plenty of scoring from these new offensive schemes. I think as the game goes on you may see more scoring than what Vegas expects. Georgia Tech finds a way to get things done by shutting down a late drive by Louisville, and I suffer only a minor heart attack before we come out on top.