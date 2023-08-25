 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Georgia Tech Football: Over/Unders for the 2023 Season

Submit your predictions here!

By Benjamin Tankersley
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As promised, I wanted to give all of you some over/unders for the upcoming season. The Google form is embedded at the bottom of this article if you want to go ahead and skip everything else.

Below is a list of how Georgia Tech performed in each of these categories last season.

Georgia Tech Stat Totals: 2022

Stat Total
Stat Total
Wins 5
ACC wins 4
QBs who start at least one game 3
Collective passing yards 2,306
Collective passing touchdowns 10
Collective rushing yards 1,592
Collective rushing touchdowns 13
Individual receiving yards 655
Individual receiving touchdowns 3
Sacks allowed 39
Collective sacks 28
Individual sacks 7.5
Collective TFL 75
Individual TFL 14
Collective forced fumbles 13
Individual forced fumbles 3
Collective interceptions 11
Individual interceptions 3
Collective defensive touchdowns 1
Field goal percentage 73.7
Punt yard average 43.5
Kickoff touchback percentage 53.3
Collective special teams touchdowns 0

Using that as your baseline, you can submit your Over/Unders for the 2023 season below. I’ll keep this open until sometime Wednesday or Thursday and compile the results in a single article to post before the Louisville game. If the form isn’t showing up correctly, you can also use this link.

