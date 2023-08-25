Georgia Tech Football: Over/Unders for the 2023 Season

As promised, I wanted to give all of you some over/unders for the upcoming season. The Google form is embedded at the bottom of this article if you want to go ahead and skip everything else.
Below is a list of how Georgia Tech performed in each of these categories last season.
Georgia Tech Stat Totals: 2022
|Stat
|Total
|Stat
|Total
|Wins
|5
|ACC wins
|4
|QBs who start at least one game
|3
|Collective passing yards
|2,306
|Collective passing touchdowns
|10
|Collective rushing yards
|1,592
|Collective rushing touchdowns
|13
|Individual receiving yards
|655
|Individual receiving touchdowns
|3
|Sacks allowed
|39
|Collective sacks
|28
|Individual sacks
|7.5
|Collective TFL
|75
|Individual TFL
|14
|Collective forced fumbles
|13
|Individual forced fumbles
|3
|Collective interceptions
|11
|Individual interceptions
|3
|Collective defensive touchdowns
|1
|Field goal percentage
|73.7
|Punt yard average
|43.5
|Kickoff touchback percentage
|53.3
|Collective special teams touchdowns
|0
Using that as your baseline, you can submit your Over/Unders for the 2023 season below. I’ll keep this open until sometime Wednesday or Thursday and compile the results in a single article to post before the Louisville game. If the form isn’t showing up correctly, you can also use this link.
