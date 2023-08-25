Georgia Tech Football: Over/Unders for the 2023 Season

As promised, I wanted to give all of you some over/unders for the upcoming season. The Google form is embedded at the bottom of this article if you want to go ahead and skip everything else.

Below is a list of how Georgia Tech performed in each of these categories last season.

Georgia Tech Stat Totals: 2022 Stat Total Stat Total Wins 5 ACC wins 4 QBs who start at least one game 3 Collective passing yards 2,306 Collective passing touchdowns 10 Collective rushing yards 1,592 Collective rushing touchdowns 13 Individual receiving yards 655 Individual receiving touchdowns 3 Sacks allowed 39 Collective sacks 28 Individual sacks 7.5 Collective TFL 75 Individual TFL 14 Collective forced fumbles 13 Individual forced fumbles 3 Collective interceptions 11 Individual interceptions 3 Collective defensive touchdowns 1 Field goal percentage 73.7 Punt yard average 43.5 Kickoff touchback percentage 53.3 Collective special teams touchdowns 0

Using that as your baseline, you can submit your Over/Unders for the 2023 season below. I’ll keep this open until sometime Wednesday or Thursday and compile the results in a single article to post before the Louisville game. If the form isn’t showing up correctly, you can also use this link.