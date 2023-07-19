Georgia Tech Football: Position Previews - Secondary

Things were quite confusing in Georgia Tech’s secondary for a while. Despite having two veteran safeties a couple years ago with several consecutive years of starting experience, it seemed like they were declining. After they graduated, the secondary coaches were also let go and replaced with a single coach. As if by magic, Georgia Tech’s secondary played drastically more effectively this last season.

Corner is the only place where Tech loses a significant contributor, specifically Zamari Walton. Although he didn’t put up eye-boggling numbers (just one interception and six pass break-ups), Walton was consistently solid, and losing him certainly leaves a gap at corner.

The competition to replace Walton should feature some familiar names to Tech fans. Among the players competing for the spot are Kenyatta Watson II, Kenan Johnson, and Ahmari Harvey, all of whom were listed in the depth chart at CB last season. All three played in reserve roles last season, but none of them posted any big numbers.

Of the group, Watson probably came in with the most promise. He was initially a four-star prospect out of Grayson, from which he committed to Texas. After a short stint there, he transferred to Tech. Harvey has a similar story. He was also a four-star prospect out of high school before committing to Auburn and then transferring to Georgia Tech.

I have absolutely nothing to back this up with, but I could see this competition having a darkhorse candidate: Jaylon King. Before missing the remainder of the season due to injury, King was playing very well at free safety for the Yellow Jackets. In his absence, Clayton Powell-Lee stepped up and did a great job, so I could see him holding onto that spot.

Coming out of high school, King was primarily a cornerback, so it’s a position that he’s familiar with. Coming off an injury, though, it could be a difficult transition.

The rest of the secondary should be rinse and repeat from last year. Georgia Tech returns KJ Wallace at Nickel, Powell-Lee at FS, and LaMiles Brooks at SS. This trio played spectacularly last season. Brooks in particular showed out so much that I named it one of Tech’s impact players this season.

Heading into this Fall, secondary is probably the position group that I have the least worries about. Travares Tillman did a phenomenal job coaching this group up last season, and I’m excited to see how they continue to develop this year.