Georgia Tech Football: Position Previews - Defensive Tackle

Yesterday, we focused on the defensive ends, but today, we will be looking at the guys making up the middle of the defensive line. Last season saw a number of guys get playing time, but D’Quan Douse and Makius Scott finished the season as starters.

Both return this season, as well as primary reserve Zeek Biggers, but Georgia Tech did lose Akelo Stone to the transfer portal. Stone appeared in several games last season and picked up a sack, but this year will find himself at Ole Miss.

To help fill in the gap, Georgia Tech added two defensive tackles from the transfer portal: Etinosa Reuben from Clemson and Eddie Kelly from USF. Georgia Tech also a couple redshirt and true freshman options in Horace Lockett and Bryston Dixon. Lockett in particular was highly touted coming out of high school.

Coming into this season, I would expect Douse and Scott to continue to hold down the starting positions. Lasts eason, they combined for 5 sacks and 8 TFL, though Zeek Biggers and Jason Moore certainly made their presences known in their reserve roles.

Reuben is an intriguing addition to the mix. He had a solid 2021 season as a rotational player, getting 2.5 sacks but then seemingly vanished in 2022. I could not find any report of an injury or anything, but one article I found said he played less than 60 snaps. If he can show those glimpses from 2021, he will certainly be a key addition.

Lockett is the other name I am intrigued by coming into this season. He and KJ Miles were both highly touted in Georgia Tech’s recruiting class last year. Unfortunately, Miles entered the transfer portal following the Spring and is on Temple’s roster now.

Lockett brings a big presence to the defensive line at 6-6, 337 pounds. Despite the size, he is quick and violent off the snap. He could be a lot of fun to watch this season if he can work his way onto the field.

What do you expect from the defensive tackles this season?