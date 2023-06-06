Georgia Tech Football: Five Impact Players - K Gavin Stewart

12-13 on Field Goals. 13-14 on PATs. 22-40 kickoffs went for touchbacks.

This is Gavin King’s stat line from last season. If you have been following Georgia Tech football for any significant length of time, you know that for the entirety of the Geoff Collins era, Georgia Tech struggled with kicking the ball.

Gavin Stewart was always been the exception to that rule.

During the 2020 Covid season, Stewart appeared in eight games and ended up becoming the primary placekicker. Most of his kicking attempts were PATs, where he went 22-24.

The next season, Stewart did not retain the primary placekicker job, but he was the kickoff specialist. From his bio page: “33 of his 55 kickoffs went for touchbacks (60%), 10 were fair caught (18%) and just 12 were returned (22%).” That is absolutely crazy.

Now, kickers often don’t always appear to play a big role in games, but between kicking itself and kickoffs, Stewart has proven to be a valuable asset with his consistently great kicks. As we move into this season with a lot of new players on offense, it is comforting to know that Key will have a solid kicker he can rely on.

What are you expecting out of Gavin Stewart this season?