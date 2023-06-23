Georgia Tech Football: Coaching Profiles - OL Coach Geep Wade

Before Key officially announced his offensive coordinator hire, he selected his own replacement in the form of Geep Wade, who most recently served as Appalachian State’s offensive line coach.

Coaching History

2003: Mars Hill (Offensive line/Recruiting coordinator)

2004: Tennessee (Graduate assistant/offensive line)

2005: Midwestern State (Offensive line)

2006-2008: UT Martin (Run game coordinator/offensive line)

2009: UT Martin (Offensive coordinator/offensive line)

2010-2011: Chattanooga (Offensive line/recruiting coordinator)

2012: Marshall (Offensive line)

2013-2015: Middle Tennessee (Offensive line)

2016-2017: East Carolina (Offensive line)

2018: UT Martin (Offensive coordinator/offensive line)

2021: Georgia Southern (Offensive line)

2022: Appalachian State (Offensive line)

Looking through his coaching history, a few things stand out to me. The first is that Wade brings 8 years of experience as an OL coach at the G5 level, including some overlap with Georgia Tech’s OC Buster Faulkner at Middle Tennessee.

At App State last season, Wade’s offensive line was very successful. App State rushers gained 5.2 yards/attempt. Rushing plays also saw a success rate of 44.7% (27th percentile). Their OL also allowed half as many sacks this year (17) as they did in 2021 (34), though quarterback Chase Brice also had about half as many attempts this season.

I think the concerns here, though, are just as evident. I do not necessarily have anything against hiring a coach with no Power 5 experience. I understand that Georgia Tech does not usually have that kind of pull. What concerns me here is that Wade has not spent more than one season at a school since 2017.

Given the immediate success he had at App State last year, I am cautiously intrigued by this hire, and I am excited to see what he can do with Georgia Tech’s offensive line, especially given that the head coach is also a former OL coach. I imagine Key will be able to provide some additional guidance there if needed.

What are you expecting out of the offensive line in Geep Wade’s first season?