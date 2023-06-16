Georgia Tech Football: Five Breakout Players - RB Evan Dickens

During Georgia Tech’s Spring game, a number of running backs got to put their talents on display, and what I saw was that Georgia Tech has a lot of pretty solid options at running back this season. But there is one that I think has a chance to really break out this season: true freshman Evan Dickens.

As a prospect, Dickens was not the highest-rated, receiving average three-star rankings from both Rivals (5.6) and the 247 Sports Composite (0.8539). His offer sheet also was not that great, with reported offers from Coastal Carolina (where he was formerly committed), Georgia State, Temple, USF, and Western Kentucky.

I think Dickens is a good example of a bit of a hidden gem. Before we get to his Spring game, let’s watch his high school film. These are his junior highlights from his last season at Blessed Trinity in Roswell. He spent his senior season at IMG Academy.

Watching his film is a lot of fun. Dickens is very clearly a tough runner that can maintain his balance incredibly well. There is a play that starts around 1:10 where Dickens is literally pulling a defender along with him, and he carries him for over 5 yards. That is exactly what you want to see from your running back.

In this year’s Spring game, he had six carries for 23 yards and a touchdown and another 14 yards on two catches. He outshined every running back on Team Swarm.

The biggest hurdle for Dickens will be the rest of Georgia Tech’s depth at running back. In addition to Dickens, Tech still has Dontae Smith, Louisville transfer Trey Cooley, and Jamie Felix, all of whom performed well in the Spring game. Truthfully, I could probably just as easily have written this article about any of them.

I am particularly intrigued by Dickens, though. He and Antonio Martin were really the only two strong running back candidates on Team Swarm. Smith, Cooley, and Felix were all on Team Wreck ‘Em. For Dickens to have come in as an early enrollee and garner that kind of playing time in his first Spring game and then play as well as he did, well, I think that’s really impressive and indicative of the impact that he will be able to have on the Flats this season.

What breakout players are you expecting this season?