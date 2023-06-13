Georgia Tech Football: Five Breakout Players - LB Andre White

Last season, Georgia Tech’s defense was anchored by its linebackers, Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley. They combined for 230 tackles, 20 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 2 INTs, and 6 forced fumbles. Their departure leaves quite the hole in the middle of Georgia Tech’s defense. Texas A&M transfer linebacker Andre White will be part of the effort to fill that hole.

In his four seasons at A&M, White appeared in at least 10 games in three of them. In his last season, he was limited to 7 due to injury. In that time, he started in 11.

Although White did not start consistently in that time, he was just that: consistent.

White is not the strongest in coverage, but he is a sure tackler and brings a strong presence to the middle of Georgia Tech’s defense. Most notably, between 2020 and 2021, White maintained a missed tackle percentage under 10 percent. Having that kind of consistency will be a welcome addition.

Coming into this season, he is already Tech’s most-senior linebacker and will be looked to as a leader among that group. I think it’s safe to say that Trenilyas Tatum will have the other linebacker spot locked up, but I believe White is the guy to beat in his spot, and he could be poised to have a strong season.