Georgia Tech Football: Five Breakout Players - Malik Rutherford

Last season, Malik Rutherford finished fourth on the team in receiving yards with just 225. The three players who all had more than him are all gone, either to the NFL or to the Transfer Portal. There is nothing standing in the way of Rutherford taking the next step and becoming Tech’s best receiver this season.

Before I discuss much about Rutherford, I want to talk a little bit about Georgia Tech’s offense this season. With Buster Faulkner coming in as the offensive coordinator, Georgia Tech will look to add in some air raid concepts to its offense. Everywhere that Faulkner has been, his teams have passed the ball a lot, and I think you can expect to see that at Georgia Tech this season.

In fact, Malik Rutherford already benefitted from that change in this year’s Spring game. He was the leading receiver on either side making 7 catches for 154 yards and 2 TDs.

The moments here are brief, but they do showcase one thing that is very clear: Malik Rutherford is dang good with the ball in his hands. He has great on-field awareness and is easily able to weave his way through defenders and then plant and turn upfield to break away.

I have been a big fan of Rutherford since his game against Pitt a couple of years ago where he filled in for Nate McCollum. He proved then that he was ready to step in as the slot receiver of the future. He has sure hands and a lot of shiftiness that will suit him well.

I don’t know who will be starting at quarterback this season, but they will have a secure slot receiver in Rutherford.