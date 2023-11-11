Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets fall to Clemson 42-21

After back-to-back wins by Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets’ winning streak came to an end as Clemson won Saturday afternoon by a final score of 42-21.

Until Clemson brought in their second-team offense and defense, it really wasn’t much of a close game at all after the first quarter.

Georgia Tech managed to gain an early lead following an incredibly stupid decision by Dabo Swinney to fake a punt on his own 20-yard line. Jamal Haynes broke off a big run early, and then he and Haynes King finished the drive to give Tech their lone lead of the game.

Throughout the third and fourth quarters, things just got hopelessly worse. It seemed like everything that could go wrong did. The running game that was working at one point stopped. Haynes King couldn’t get anything going through the air between throwing interceptions and getting sacked. The defense was powerless to stop Clemson’s offense.

In the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets managed to score another couple touchdowns, but by that point, it was already too late.

Georgia Tech now sits at 5-5 (4-3 ACC) with a date against Syracuse next week. With the UGA game looming beyond that, it seems like next week will be Brent Key’s best shot at securing a bowl slot in his first full season as head coach.

Go Jackets.