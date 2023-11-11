Georgia Tech Football: Staff Predictions - Clemson

Benjamin Tankersley

Georgia Tech wins 38-31.

I went on a whole diatribe about how Dabo isn’t actually a good coach earlier this week. I think he shows it this weekend against Tech. The Yellow Jackets are hot, and Clemson isn’t what it used to be. Tech rolls.

Jeff Cramer

Georgia Tech wins 31-27.

Clemson isn’t the team it once was a few years back. There has been a gradual decline and this season it has finally reflected in the loss column. Clemson is coming off a big home upset of Notre Dame, but that is the thing, Clemson is now celebrating upsets. Will Shipley is expected to be back, and Mafah tore through Notre Dame so they can attack Tech’s defense on the ground. Yet, Clemson averages 159 rushing yards per game. The passing game hasn’t been stellar either. Klubnik has thrown 14 TDs and 6 INTs. The Tigers are minus 2 in turnover margin with fumbles being an issue as well. You know what Georgia Tech’s defense does having going for it? They create turnovers, and that is the difference.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 38-28.

This season, much has been made of Clemson’s departure from their usual elite play on both sides of the ball. Tech, I believe, has the right tools to take advantage of both lulls from both of these units. It will take a stout run defense in particular, but if the defense can come up with more turnovers than the offense lets up and continue the pressure they put on the quarterbacks last week, I think, with the most confidence I have had against this team in a long time, Tech has a pretty reasonable path to a win.

Jack Purdy

Georgia Tech wins 45-40.

I’ve been thinking about this game a lot, and I keep buying into this offense more and more. They are getting better every week and can legitimately beat ranked teams and performs on the road. Clemson’s win last week was a little fluky, and I think they can tailspin. This feels like the right moment for us. If a team will go into a shootout with us, we can beat almost anybody.

Maggie Scroggs

Georgia Tech wins 24-20.

I really don’t know what to think of this game. We have looked great in our last two games, and Clemson looked great against Notre Dame last Saturday. Both teams have momentum going in. Both teams need this game to make a bowl. One team has one of the best defenses in the country, the other has one of the best offenses in the country. I think it will be a fun, physical game. The Jackets pull it out in the end.