Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Beat Miami 23-17

Georgia Tech moved to 3-3 in Saturday’s 23-17 win over the now 4-1 Miami Hurricanes. This game was drunk.

In the first half, despite being outplayed by Miami in virtually every facet, Georgia Tech nearly took a 0-0 tie into the half. LaMiles Brooks intercepted Tyler Van Dyke towards the end of the second quarter, giving Tech the ball around the 25 with just a couple of minutes to go. Instead of trying to score, though, they ran the ball three times and punted with about a minute and a half left. Miami used its first timeout of the half on that fourth down. The punt was short, and Miami was able to get an easy field goal.

In the second half, Miami went up 10-0, and then things got weird. Something in the touchdown Miami scored ignited something in Tech’s offense and resulted in the best offensive drive of the night for the Yellow Jackets. King moved the ball well, especially on the ground and led the Yellow Jackets to a score.

On the next drive, Tyler Van Dyke threw another interception and set Tech up with a short field. The Yellow Jackets scored another touchdown and held a 14-10 lead.

Van Dyke threw his third and final interception on the very next drive, which set up Tech’s final score of the night. Aidan Birr nailed a 27-yard field goal to put the score at 17-10, though not before a weird trick play that failed horribly kinda killed the momentum of the drive.

This lead was short-lived. On the next drive, Van Dyke found Colbie Young for a nearly 60-yard pass that was just short of a touchdown. The Canes pushed it through the next play, and it seems like that just pulled the gusto out of the Yellow Jackets.

In their next two drives, the Yellow Jackets threw an interception (on a very poor throw into heavy coverage) and went three-and-out. The Canes added another field goal, and the Yellow Jackets just could not get another stop.

The game finished with another drunk play. Georgia Tech used all of their timeouts, and all Miami needed to do was take a knee. Instead, they run a full play, handing it off to the running back. As he comes down, the ball comes out and Georgia Tech recovers. The play goes under review.

The play stands.

King’s first pass falls incomplete. His second is a deep shot to Malik Rutherford who gets past midfield. He spikes the ball. On the next play, King rolls right and drops it in to Christian Leary. Touchdown. Game.

Go. Damn. Jackets. Fight. Win. Drink. Get Naked.