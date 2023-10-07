GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Miami Hurricanes

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Series History

I never realized that the record of the GT-Miami football series was nearly .500. Georgia Tech has the opportunity to even things up today. Miami has mostly dominated this series recently, winning 10 of the last 13 in the series, so I think Georgia Tech is due a win this evening.

Advanced Stats

Looking at Miami’s overview, it’s tough to find any weak spots. Miami has been really good in pretty much every game. Outside of Texas A&M, though, the Hurricanes are largely untested. One thing that stands out to me is that the average starting field position that Miami allowed to Texas A&M was the 35-yard line, which is a very good starting position. This is because A&M was able to cause a couple turnovers (I’m including a blocked punt here). If Tech can cause havoc and disruption, they’ll stand a better chance in this game.