Georgia Tech Football: Staff Predictions - Miami

Benjamin Tankersley

Miami wins 27-21.

It’s tough for me to say that Georgia Tech wins this game. Miami hasn’t just won every game they’ve played this season. They have mostly steamrolled everyone. Even against Texas A&M, they finished in the 80th or above percentile in several categories. Tyler Van Dyke averaged 0.81 EPA/dropback in that game which is absolutely insane. If Georgia Tech wants to win this game, they are going to have to figure out some way to disrupt Van Dyke and make Miami run the ball (though that doesn’t bode well for Tech given their rush defense).

Logan Sandor

Georgia Tech wins 23-21.

I really have no basis for this belief, but I think we’re going to see peak ACC shenanigans here. I think Miami is going to make some key mistakes in the red zone which gives us extra opportunities with the ball. Georgia Tech will go back to focusing on the run game and controlling the ball. We will get a few touchdowns but most of our scoring will be kicking the ball. Defense won’t necessarily look good in this one, but it’ll do enough to get the job done. Georgia Tech gets back on track going into a Bye Week.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 24-20.

I generally try to frame these as a “how can Tech win” prediction, rather than my, well, gut-feel prediction, just to provide a different take. That said, I think that Tech needs to keep away from a shootout-type situation, and will need a bit of turnover luck to have things break their way. It’s not impossible, but I feel a Tech win looks akin to the Wake game, and likely a bit closer than that final score, if it happens.

Jack Purdy

Miami wins 35-23.

A magically redone defense under Sherrer I doubt will happen, plus is unrealistic to expect. But, the offense keeps scoring every week, and it’ll take a career day from Haynes to probably pull this off. Alas, being on the road at night after last week isn’t a great mix.