Georgia Tech Football: Things I Think I Know - Miami

It’s never as good or as bad as it seems

This is a quote that is often attributed to Paul Johnson. He said it frequently throughout his time at Georgia Tech. At its base, it’s trying to prevent overreactions. A team has a bad game, sure it was just one, but there’s no noticeable trend. A team beats someone they shouldn’t, well congratulations, but don’t get cocky. I think that’s important given the result of last weekend’s game. Of course, Georgia Tech lost a game that it had no business losing. But that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world, and Georgia Tech is relegated to the fourth-best team in the state.

This game was the culmination of some concerning trends, especially on defense. Throughout the season, the defense has struggled specifically with tackling. It’s happened in every game. I think it’s fair to say that the team came into the game fully expecting to win without breaking a sweat. Bowling Green came in and punched them while they weren’t looking, and Tech never recovered. But that doesn’t mean that this is how the rest of the season is going to go.

Brent Key took action this week by making a change on his coaching staff. Andrew Thacker is no longer the defensive coordinator. Kevin Sherrer is. Although there are those who believe this change reflects poorly on him, I appreciate what he had to say about the change: that he doesn’t care how it reflects on him, he’s trying to make the decision that is best for the players.

The defense has a chance to reset

Speaking of the change at defensive coordinator, this gives the defense a chance to reset. There is a new guy in charge of the defense. Looking through the depth chart, there are no noticeable changes on defense. I don’t expect there to be (initially at least). I don’t expect any dramatic scheme changes. With a midseason coaching change, you want to have some level of consistency. There isn’t enough time to implement a new scheme and blow up the depth chart. Instead, bringing in a new defensive coordinator allows him to dig in and focus on fixing those issues.

To give an example of this, think of the midseason change from Al Groh to Charles Kelly. Kelly came in and simplified the defense with the aim of putting players in positions to make plays. He was immensely successful to the point that people are still calling for him to be Tech’s full time defensive coordinator over a decade later. That is what I’m looking for from Kevin Sherrer, and hopefully we see progress on that front this weekend.

Brent Key has a helluva job ahead of him

Key made a bold move by deciding to make a midseason coaching change in his first season. On the one hand, it could reflect poorly that he retained Thacker to begin with. On the other hand, though, he saw that Thacker and the defense were struggling and made the change, which I think was a good move. It’s a risky move, because if things don’t get better, Key is right back at 0. I’m curious to see how it’ll play out the rest of the season.