Georgia Tech Football: Score Predictions - North Carolina

Benjamin Tankersley

North Carolina wins 35-31.

I am not confident enough to predict Georgia Tech to win this game. However, UNC always seems to screw this game up, so I would not be surprised to see Tech make some noise in this game.

Charles Gilley

Georgia Tech wins 33-28.

The Yellow Jackets have no business winning this game. North Carolina is ranked in the top four of the conference for several major stats: Total Yards (1st), Total Passing Yards (1st), Total Rushing Yards (4th), and Total Points (3rd). Coincidentally, the Jackets on defense are ranked 14th (Last), 10th, 14th (Last, again), and 12th, respectively. But that doesn’t matter. Tech will right the wrongs on defense, force UNC into Third-and-Long scenarios, and sustain their own drives on offense by getting ahead of the sticks and controlling the time of possession. How are they going to do that? I have no idea. My personal narrative has them alternating wins and losses for the wackiest bowl berth in history, though, and I am not ready to watch that dream die yet.

Jack Purdy

North Carolina wins 45-17.

Honestly, I’m just not in on the vibes after last week. North Carolina can’t afford to get outplayed by another team clearly below them, and we haven’t exactly “outplayed” anyone outside of SC State. Even in that Wake Forest game, our success rate wasn’t great. While I loved that this team not making up excuses for losing, we’re still rebuilding the failed rebuild of the last few seasons. Getting this team to a consistently good spot will end up taking the better part of a decade. Maybe Coach Johnson’s presence spurs this team back into form, but I just don’t see it.

Logan Sandor

Georgia Tech wins 31-27.

So everyone expects us to lose. Good, we play better with that expectation. UNC is gunning for a win after last week but so are we. Key is going to correct some offensive miscues and work on a more ball control focused offense which will lead to us consistently driving down and getting scores on the board. Defense finds some turnover, bam we upset another ranked team. People don’t expect us to play well, forget them. We’re gonna prove some people who fell off the bandwagon that the season is far from over. I don’t really believe in any of that, but I’m willing to reject reality for my fandom.