Georgia Tech Football: Things I Think I Know - Boston College

Hi everyone! My name is Maggie Scroggs, and I am a new writer here on the blog. I have been a reader since I was about 12 years old, so I am super excited to write articles of my own! For a little bit of background on me, I am a senior at Georgia Tech and have been a die-hard Yellow Jacket fan my entire life. I am hoping for a big win this weekend, so let’s talk about where we stand heading into week eight.

The defense looked better with Kevin Sherrer at the helm but still has a lot to prove.

Did we show improvements against Miami with a new defensive coordinator? For sure. We held their high-powered offense to only 20 points and were a last-second field goal away from shutting them out in the first half. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say the defense looked exceptionally better. Let’s take a look at the run game for example. We are 128th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game with 218. However, we stepped up big in the second half against Miami, only allowing 65 yards on 27 carries with 2.2 yards per carry. The biggest highlight here is that 34 of those 65 yards were on the final drive, which resulted in a fumble. We all know what happened after that.

One of our biggest burdens this year has been tackling. Let’s be honest, it’s been atrocious. Thankfully in Week 6 we managed to navigate it successfully and looked respectable. In fact, 4 defensive backs had tackling grades of over 80, with the highest being Clayton Powell-Lee with an 86.5. Linebacker Paul Moala also had a noteworthy performance with a run defense grade of 86.6 and a tackling grade of 84.1. These are all promising statistics, but the biggest piece of our defensive success was the four turnovers. Two of those were interceptions when Miami was driving deep in Tech territory. The offense beautifully complemented the defense by scoring 16 of our 23 points off those turnovers.

Now with all that being said, we don’t need to celebrate just yet. If it weren’t for turnovers, this game could’ve been a whole lot worse. Miami still totaled 452 yards despite only scoring 20 points. We are still ranked 114th out of 133 in total defense. We have given up 434.4 yards per game and an average of 6.13 yards per play. Yikes.

All I’m trying to say here is that while we showed signs of life, we have a lot more to prove. That begins this week against conference foe Boston College. Sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos doesn’t have crazy numbers, but he is a solid quarterback that can get hot at any time. Look at the Florida State game for example. He was 20/33 for 305 yards and 95 yards rushing. This week will be a great test to see if Kevin Sherrer is the real deal.

We are great on the road, not so much at home.

I don’t know when, how, or why Bobby Dodd was cursed, but for some reason, we just can’t seem to get things going at home. Brent Key is now 5-1 against conference opponents on the road and 3-0 when they are ranked. Heck, he even played a tight game against a dominant UGA team on the road last year. Even with this impressive record, we can’t overlook some of the notably bad performances at home, dare I bring up the Bowling Green or 2022 UVA game again. We need to start playing with the same fire at home as we do on the road. This week will help determine whether or not we can take the momentum from an upset victory paired with a week of rest to deliver a solid performance on our home turf.

We have a pair of promising freshmen.

Eric Singleton Jr. and Ethan Mackenny have each made a big impact in their respective positions. On3 recently released their midseason freshman All-American teams, and both Singleton and Mackenny were listed. Mackenny is having an impressive year, with great performances against Wake Forest and Miami. On the other hand, Singleton has had 20 receptions for 355 yards and five touchdowns on the season. As a freshman, Calvin Johnson had 48 catches for 837 yards and 7 touchdowns. If Singleton keeps playing like this, he could give Johnson’s school records a run for their money, or even beat them.

We have not given up

I think it is safe to say that Bowling Green is the most demoralizing loss we have had in a long time. After the less-than-stellar performance and the demotion of Andrew Thacker, there was a worry that spirits would be low. Thankfully, we were proven wrong. The whole team put up a heck of a fight and didn’t quit until the clock hit zero. As fans, this is something to be excited about. This team needs to learn to be consistent and carry this mentality every week, regardless of our opponent or environment. I think Coach Key has the ability to get us there. I think.

Let’s get a win this weekend. Go Jackets and THWg.