Georgia Tech Football: Advanced Stats Review - Miami

Continuing the vein of doing untraditional advanced stat reviews this season, we’re going to be doing something totally different today! We’re going to talk about win probability today.

Previously we talked about post-game win expectancy. Now, I know that expectancy and probability can intermingle a little bit, so I wanted to briefly talk about the two differences.

Post-Game Win Expectancy: Measures the % likelihood that a team can expect to win a game if it was replayed N times based on in-game factors.

Win Probability: Measures at any point in a given game the % likelihood that a team will win the game as is based on in-game factors.

In essence, win probability can give you an idea of how likely your team is to win a game while it’s going on, while post-game win expectancy can analyze the game to determine how often you could expect to win that game if it were replayed N times. As I mentioned in a comment last week, expectancy and probability can sometimes get used interchangeably, but in the realm of advanced stats, they are two totally different things.

So how does one measure win probability?

Linked on GameOnPaper, you can actually find a very detailed definition of how it’s calculated. If you don’t want to click through the link, here are the factors included in the model:

Seconds remaining in the half

Seconds remaining in the game

Yard line

Score differential

Ratio of point differential (formula used in link above)

Down

Yards to go

Timeouts remaining for each team

Whether the team will receive 2nd half kickoff

Whether the possession team is at home

So now let’s look at the win probability chart for this week’s game.

As you can see, there were some pretty dramatic shifts throughout, even without looking at the very end of the game. We’ll get to that, but first, I want to look at that first shift between plays 116 and 120.

That big drop started towards the end of the 3rd quarter when Tyler Van Dyke threw an interception on the drive following Tech’s first touchdown. From there, as you know, Georgia Tech scored pretty quickly, and then Van Dyke threw another interception on the next drive, resulting in another Georgia Tech score.

Win probability shifted back in Miami’s favor following their score to tie it up and then take the lead. As Georgia Tech’s offense began to sputter, Miami’s win probability approached 100%. But then something marvelous happened.

This is probably one of my favorite graphics I’ve ever seen. It shows just how drastic that shift is from Miami fumbling the ball with 25 seconds left to Haynes King finding Christian Leary for the touchdown with two seconds left.

Let this be a lesson to any current and future coaches. If you have the ball and you’re running the clock out and the other team has no timeouts, take the knee.

Go Jackets.