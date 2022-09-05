POSTGAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Looks Improved, Drops Season Opener to Clemson 41-10

While the final score may not reflect it, I think Tech has improved as a team this season. This might be the best game of Jeff Sims’ career thus far. The defense didn’t have the depth to outlast, but they held strong for a good chunk of this game. There were also a couple individual player performances that really caught my eye: Keion White, Kyle Kennard, Dontae Smith, to name a few.

Who knows, maybe we’ll actually see more than three wins this season.

How are you feeling one game in?