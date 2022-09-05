How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

After what ended up being a bit of a horrific weekend for the ACC that saw Virginia Tech lose to Old Dominion, No. 13 NC State nearly drop a game to ECU, Boston College lose to Rutgers, and UNC need some crazy things to happen to beat Appalachian State, the Week 1 ACC slate comes to an end tonight as Georgia Tech plays host to No. 4 Clemson.

Last season saw Georgia Tech take advantage of Clemson’s “down” season, though not enough to pull out a victory. Despite numerous mistakes, Clemson managed to win 14-8.

Since last season, the Tigers saw both coordinators head off to different P5 schools to be the new head coach, with Tony Elliott heading to Virginia and Brent Venables heading to Oklahoma. Both positions were promoted internally, so it should be interesting to see what, if any, changes we will see for Clemson tonight.

Georgia Tech will feature several new faces on its coaching staff, most notable among them being new offensive coordinator Chip Long. With virtually a whole new offensive coaching staff, that will be what to watch for Georgia Tech tonight.

Over the summer, transfer WR EJ Jenkins has been making some headlines. The 6-7, 243-pound Jenkins looks to give Jeff Sims a big target to take advantage of mismatches.

The other key on offense will be how Georgia Tech replaces the production of Jahmyr Gibbs at running back. The Yellow Jackets return Dontae Smith and added two transfers in Dylan McDuffie (who rushed for 1,000 yards last season) and Hassan Hall from Buffalo and Louisville, respectively.

The defense sees some big changes as well, with the Yellow Jackets’ two starting safeties and defensive ends on to greener pastures. DE Keion White seems to be fully healthy now and should make a bigger impact this season.

Robert’s inaugural Advanced Stats preview of the season unfortunately does not have much in the way of good news for Georgia Tech. Out of all the metrics Robert previewed, Tech held the advantage in just one. In the article, Robert still managed to pave a way for Tech to keep it close tonight.

Logan’s weekly travel blog takes you around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, showing off all the attractions to hit up before making your way to tonight’s game. If you’re looking for something to eat for lunch before the game, I personally would recommend venturing over to Little Five Points for Fox Bros. BBQ.

Josh Brundage sat down with Shakin the Southland’s Ryan Kantor to discuss tonight’s game. Ryan provided his thoughts on Dabo Swinney’s new staff and the potential of Georgia Tech returning to the option.

Ryan also sat down with Josh to discuss tonight’s game. Josh provided his thoughts on the transition from Paul Johnson, the marketing of Atlanta, and Jeff Sims’ potential this season.

Alex Craft reviewed Georgia Tech’s close match-up with Clemson last season in preparation for tonight’s game. He showed how Georgia Tech was able to take advantage in a couple spots and what Clemson would need to do to solidify those spots.

C_Craft breaks down how each team’s offense and defense match up with each other ahead of tonight’s game. His advice for Clemson’s offense is to line up as many guys as possible and run it down the throat of Georgia Tech’s defense, and yeah...that will probably do it.