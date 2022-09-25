 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Georgia Tech Football: Head Coach Geoff Collins has been Relieved of Duties

Georgia Tech will start a search for another new head coach after three years and change.

By Benjamin Tankersley
/ new
NCAA Football: Boston College at Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Geoff Collins is no longer Georgia Tech’s head coach.

After being named head coach following Paul Johnson and a search that many Tech faithful (us included) felt was too short, Collins inspired some immediate excitement with promises to modernize Georgia Tech and brand the team using the city of Atlanta.

Unfortunately, though, despite some successes in branding and recruiting, Collins was never able to win consistently. He finishes at Georgia Tech with a final record of 10-28.

Interestingly, neither of Georgia Tech’s coordinators (Chip Long or Andrew Thacker) will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. Instead, it is rumored that offensive line coach Brent Key will be the interim head coach.

Be sure to keep tuning in to FTRS as we take an in-depth look at some coaches we would like to see Georgia Tech consider this offseason. We started last week with Coastal Carolina Head Coach Jamey Chadwell.

Story is developing...

In This Stream

Georgia Tech Football 2022 Season

View all 48 stories

Loading comments...