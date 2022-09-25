Georgia Tech Football: Head Coach Geoff Collins has been Relieved of Duties

Per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Geoff Collins is no longer Georgia Tech’s head coach.

Story has been updated. Geoff Collins is out as head coach and Todd Stansbury's departure is likely. Crazy times.https://t.co/H9HkxcmdPw — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) September 25, 2022

After being named head coach following Paul Johnson and a search that many Tech faithful (us included) felt was too short, Collins inspired some immediate excitement with promises to modernize Georgia Tech and brand the team using the city of Atlanta.

Unfortunately, though, despite some successes in branding and recruiting, Collins was never able to win consistently. He finishes at Georgia Tech with a final record of 10-28.

Interestingly, neither of Georgia Tech’s coordinators (Chip Long or Andrew Thacker) will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. Instead, it is rumored that offensive line coach Brent Key will be the interim head coach.

Be sure to keep tuning in to FTRS as we take an in-depth look at some coaches we would like to see Georgia Tech consider this offseason. We started last week with Coastal Carolina Head Coach Jamey Chadwell.

Story is developing...