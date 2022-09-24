GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. UCF Knights

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

UCF wins 38-10.

I really wish I could say this game was going to be closer, but I have absolutely no reason to believe it will be. Georgia Tech has come out completely unmotivated the last two weeks. Why would this week be any different?

Carter Templeton

UCF wins 35-7.

At the time I am writing this, Geoff Collins is, incredibly, still employed by Georgia Tech. If that remains true on Saturday, the result is not going to help things stay that way.

Jake Patterson

UCF wins 41-7.

Hey at least Tech may score a TD this week!

Robert Binion

UCF wins 35-17.

Jake Grant

UCF wins a lot - less

I hate picking against Tech, but after last week, there are limited opportunities to capitalize, from what I saw.

Jack Purdy

UCF wins 39-3.

I’ll be watching the sidelines more than the actual game itself

Chris Paschal

UCF wins 35-20.