How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. UCF Knights: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

Georgia Tech heads down to Orlando this week in search of its second win of the season. After a devastating shutout to the Lane Train, many among the Tech faithful are not hopeful as the come into the Bounce House.

John Rhys Plumlee has started off the season on a strong note for the Knights at quarterback. He is completing more than 60 percent of his passes and has a 5-to-2 TD-to-INT ratio. In addition to the passing number, Plumlee also leads the Knights in rushing with 337 yards.

On defense, Jason Johnson has become somewhat of a stalwart as the team’s leader in tackles with 24. As a unit, the defense is holding opponents to about 15 points per game. The defense has been particularly impressive against the pass, allowing an average per pass attempt under 5 yards.

The Knights enter the game at 2-1 with wins over South Carolina State and Florida Atlantic. The team’s lone loss comes from Louisville.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 20.5-point underdog to UCF.

