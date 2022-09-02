 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Georgia Tech Football: 2022 Bold Predictions

Let’s see those spicy hot takes!

By Benjamin Tankersley
  • Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson, and Taisun Phommachanh all start multiple games at quarterback this season.
  • Phommachanh ends up as the starter by the end of the season.
  • One offensive lineman is actually good and is named All-ACC.
  • Two defensive linemen finish with at least five sacks and 10 TFL each.
  • Gavin Stewart doesn’t miss a field goal all season.
  • Someone other than UGA or Bama wins the CFP.

Jake Patterson

  • THE U will actually be good this year and live up to the hype, finishing in the top 10 and even competing for a playoff spot.

Robert Binion

Remember, these are bold, meaning they are not necessarily what I think will happen.

  • Zach Gibson starts at least 4 games at QB for GT this year.
  • Leo Blackburn misses several games, but averages 80 yards/game over the second half of the season.
  • Keion White has 9 sacks and 15 TFLs.
  • GT starts 10 different offensive linemen.
  • Utah becomes the newest first-time playoff participant, and BYU is in the playoff conversation.
  • No more conference realignment deals happen during the season.

Jeff Cramer

  • Georgia Tech will finish the season on the plus side of the turnover margin. It won’t be much but they’ll take care of the ball better than seasons past.
  • A bold prediction for the season is a loophole will be found in the ACC contract on the leaving buyout and the conference will be torn asunder for the coming age of SEC/BIG...whatever the number will be football.

Jake Grant

  • Illinois makes a respectable bowl. This is a scary - and real - enough thought for me after last weekend that I will leave it there.

Carter Templeton

