Georgia Tech Football: 2022 Bold Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley
- Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson, and Taisun Phommachanh all start multiple games at quarterback this season.
- Phommachanh ends up as the starter by the end of the season.
- One offensive lineman is actually good and is named All-ACC.
- Two defensive linemen finish with at least five sacks and 10 TFL each.
- Gavin Stewart doesn’t miss a field goal all season.
- Someone other than UGA or Bama wins the CFP.
Jake Patterson
- THE U will actually be good this year and live up to the hype, finishing in the top 10 and even competing for a playoff spot.
Robert Binion
Remember, these are bold, meaning they are not necessarily what I think will happen.
- Zach Gibson starts at least 4 games at QB for GT this year.
- Leo Blackburn misses several games, but averages 80 yards/game over the second half of the season.
- Keion White has 9 sacks and 15 TFLs.
- GT starts 10 different offensive linemen.
- Utah becomes the newest first-time playoff participant, and BYU is in the playoff conversation.
- No more conference realignment deals happen during the season.
Jeff Cramer
- Georgia Tech will finish the season on the plus side of the turnover margin. It won’t be much but they’ll take care of the ball better than seasons past.
- A bold prediction for the season is a loophole will be found in the ACC contract on the leaving buyout and the conference will be torn asunder for the coming age of SEC/BIG...whatever the number will be football.
Jake Grant
- Illinois makes a respectable bowl. This is a scary - and real - enough thought for me after last weekend that I will leave it there.
Loading comments...