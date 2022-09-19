Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles

Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 31, 2021, 11:00am EDT
May 31, 2021, 11:00am EDT
-
September 19
When do you cut ties?
It’s a matter of when, at this point, not if.
-
September 18
Head Coaching Candidate Profiles: Jamey Chadwell
there’s no coming back from that one, and Chadwell is our belle of the ball
-
June 13
FTRS (Hypothetical) Head Coach Mock Draft
In which we offer our free consulting services, just in case a school like Georgia Tech needs a coach anytime soon
-
May 31, 2021
Georgia Tech Football: Show Me the Money
You’ve got the brawn debt / I’ve we’ve got the brain analysis and suggestions / let’s make lots of money.