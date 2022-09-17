Postgame Thread: Ole Miss Blanks Georgia Tech 42-0 (NSFW)

Well, that wasn’t the least bit fun, but I’m going to just focus on the positives today.

I was finally able to get my hands on the new Spelljammer book for Dungeons and Dragons on a pretty good deal.

On our way back from the peanut festival, my wife and I got some fresh local shrimp, so I made a low country boil tonight that absolutely kicked [ARS].

Let me hear your positives from the day!

For real, though, take some time and vent if you want, but the best advice I can give is don’t let this ruin your day. Go out and get some dinner with your friends and/or family and try to enjoy the rest of your evening. We’ll be back a little later with Sammy’s initial thoughts from the game before breaking it down in more detail this week.