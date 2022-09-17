How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

After overcoming a hangover last week, Georgia Tech gets into the brunt of its schedule this week sitting at 1-1 and about to play host to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.

The Lane Train has been off to a bit of a rocky start this season. The Rebels currently sit at 2-0, but those two wins are an expected blowout against Central Arkansas (59-3) and a closer-than-it-should-have-been victory over Troy (28-10). In two games, the Rebels have started two different players at quarterback: USC transfer Jaxson Dart and sophomore QB Luke Altmyer. Dart has gotten the bulk of the playing time (due to an injury to Altmyer against Central Arkansas) and seems to be likely to start against Georgia Tech, but that could be something to watch as we move through the game.

The other big addition for the Rebels’ offense is former TCU running back Zach Evans. After quite the recruiting trip all around the country and several rumors, Evans landed in Oxford and is starting. In his first game, he put up over 100 yards on Troy’s defense despite the Rebels’ overall less-than-stellar offensive output.

It’s tough to say where the Rebels’ defense is at this point since they have yet to face a Power 5 opponent. Overall, the Rebels have only given up 13 points all season. Digging into the advanced stats (more on that later), the Rebels’ defense begins to look a little more impressive. In each of the defensive categories (except for three), Ole Miss ranks in at least the 73rd percentile. The Rebels also have an advantage over Georgia Tech’s offense in every category except one (red zone success, where Georgia Tech and Ole Miss both come in at 0.50).

Of note on Ole Miss’s defense, former Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey is having a strong start to the season with 1.5 sacks on the season to date. With Georgia Tech’s struggles along the offensive line, this will be a match-up to watch today.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss

Game Time: 3:30 p.m.

Channel: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 14.5-underdog to Ole Miss.

Georgia Tech Above the Line Chart | Ole Miss Depth Chart

Annotated News & Notes:

Sammy’s column this week takes a look at the beginning of the coaching carousel this week. After a close loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost three weeks before his buyout was set to decrease by over $7 million. After a very active coaching carousel last offseason, Sammy shares his thoughts on the carousel this year as it pertains to Georgia Tech and Geoff Collins.

The Advanced Stats review this week does not look very promising for the Yellow Jackets. As I mentioned earlier, Ole Miss’s defense holds an advantage over Georgia Tech’s offense in all but one categories. When the roles are reversed, Georgia Tech’s defense holds two advantages over Ole Miss’s offense. Be sure to read through Robert’s analysis to get a better understanding of what these numbers mean for Georgia Tech.

Logan’s travel column examines some of thenerdier places to visit in Atlanta. From the College Football Hall of Fame to the Center for Civil and Human Rights Museum and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, there’s somewhere to visit no matter what are you are passionate about.

In our weekly Q&A, Josh sat down with One Man to Beat from Red Cup Rebellion. One Man to Beat shares their thoughts on Ole Miss’s ceiling and future playoff chances, traveling to Atlanta, the QB situation, and more!

In their weekly podcast, the Red Cup Rebellion crew previewed Ole Miss’s showdown with Georgia Tech (starting at 26:42). Juco and Whiskey Wednesday reviewed Georgia Tech’s film against Western Carolina and were understandably underwhelmed. They complimented Jeff Sims’ ability to move the ball around but said that without the deep ball, he should be contained. They seemed more concerned about Dontae Smith. They believe the game will ultimately come down to the Rebels’ offensive execution (can they avoid turnovers and string successful drives together).

Josh also sat down with One Man to Beat to answer some questions about Georgia Tech. Josh shares his thoughts on Geoff Collins’ hot seat, offensive strategies, and what to do while visiting Atlanta.

In this last article for the week, Gary Hardison reviews where Ole Miss (and their fans) are at this season. While quarterback seems to be up in the air (maybe?), there are absolutely some things that aren’t: the defense and USC transfer Michael Triggs. Triggs is a versatile offensive weapon and scored three touchdowns against Central Arkansas. Like the podcast crew, Gary was concerned about the Rebels’ ability to put this game away early.