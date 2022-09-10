 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

POSTGAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Western Carolina

Georgia Tech plays with its food but wins by three scores

By Robert Binion
Georgia Tech beat Western Carolina 35-17, but there was plenty to be concerned about. The starting units essentially played the entire game, which was surely not the plan going into the night. The passing offense never got going, and the defense allowed WCU to be efficient the entire game, even after starting quarterback Carlos Davis left the game. A three score win is fine, but this did not alleviate any of the overarching concerns about the quality and direction of the program.

