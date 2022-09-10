POSTGAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Western Carolina

Georgia Tech beat Western Carolina 35-17, but there was plenty to be concerned about. The starting units essentially played the entire game, which was surely not the plan going into the night. The passing offense never got going, and the defense allowed WCU to be efficient the entire game, even after starting quarterback Carlos Davis left the game. A three score win is fine, but this did not alleviate any of the overarching concerns about the quality and direction of the program.

How are you feeling two games in?