GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

Georgia Tech wins 42-10.

Personally, I’m not worried about this game too much. I think Jeff Sims will come out and have a big game, passing for a few touchdowns. I also think WCU’s run defense will finally allow Tech’s running game to have a big game, especially as it gets later in the game.

Carter Templeton

Georgia Tech wins 28-17.

Georgia Tech better win this game. Like, really, really, really better win it. And win it by a lot, but I’m worried that’s not going to happen. No true positives can be taken away from this game regardless of result, but a lot of negatives can.

Robert Binion

Georgia Tech wins 45-21.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 90-0.

I have no idea what to expect, spread wise, so I figure I’ll be ambitious. Go Jackets!

Jeff Cramer

Georgia Tech wins 37-17.

The Catamounts have a pretty good offense and can rip off some points. They threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns last week vs Charleston Southern. Georgia Tech should still pull away in this game though. Georgia Tech’s offense won’t face near the pressure it faced last week.

Jake Patterson

Georgia Tech wins 49-21.

This one is going to be way closer than we want it until the mid-3rd quarter.