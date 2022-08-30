Georgia Tech Football: Geoff Collins Releases First ATL Chart of the Season

Ahead of Georgia Tech’s match-up against Clemson, Georgia Tech has released its initial Above the Line (ATL) chart. It hasn’t been posted on Georgia Tech’s website yet, so we have to rely on the AJC’s Ken Sugiura, who tweeted out a picture of the ATL chart.

Georgia Tech’s ATL chart for season opener vs. Clemson. Sorry for the folds. pic.twitter.com/QBUUAZEbSL — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) August 30, 2022

Because it’s a little difficult to read, I’ve copied the positions and names below.

Ed. Note: The Twitter algorithm got me! It showed me Ken’s tweet before Kelly Quinlan’s despite the time difference, but you can find his tweet below.

First ATL Chart for 2022 is out for #GaTech. pic.twitter.com/mW5sWshb0d — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) August 30, 2022

Offense

Offensive Line

RJ Adams (r-Fr.)

Jordan Williams (So.)

Corey Robinson II (r-Fr.)

Paul Tchio (So.)

Paula Vaipulu (So.)

Cade Kootsouradis (r-Fr.)

Joe Fusile (r-Fr.)

Pierce Quick (r-So.)

Weston Franklin (So.)

Jakiah Leftwich (r-Fr.)

Tight End

Dylan Leonard (Jr.)

Peje’ Harris (r-Jr.)

Luke Benson (Jr.)

Billy Ward (So.)

Wide Receiver

EJ Jenkins (r-Sr.)

Kalani Norris (Jr.)

Malachi Carter (Sr.)

Nate McCollum (So.)

Ryan King (Fr.)

Malik Rutherford (r-Fr.)

James BlackStrain (r-Fr.)

Quarterback

Jeff Sims (So.)

Zach Gibson (r-So.)

Taisun Phommachanh (r-So.)

Running Back

Hassan Hall (Sr.)

Dontae Smith (r-Jr.)

Dylan McDuffie (r-Jr.)

Defense

Defensive End

Keion White (r-Sr.)

Kyle Kennard (So.)

Kevin Harris (r-So.)

Josh Robinson (So.)

Sylvain Yondjouen (Jr.)

Noah Collins (So.)

Defensive Tackle

TK Chimedza (r-Jr.)

Makius Scott (So.)

Zeek Biggers (So.)

Daniel Carson (r-Jr.)

Akelo Stone (r-Fr.)

D’Quan Douse (r-So.)

Linebacker

Charlie Thomas (Sr.)

Ayinde Eley (r-Sr.)

Taylor McCawley (r-So.)

Demetrius Knight II (Jr.)

Trenilyas Tatum (So.)

Nickel

KJ Wallace (r-So.)

Kaleb Edwards (So.)

Kenny Bennett (r-Sr.)

Safety

Derrik Allen (r-Jr.)

Jaylon King (r-Jr.)

LaMIles Brooks (So.)

Jalen Huff (So.)

Khari Gee (r-Fr.)

Cornerback

Myles Sims (r-Jr.)

Kenyatta Watson II (r-So.)

Zamari Walton (r-Jr.)

Eric Reed Jr. (r-Fr.)

Ahmari Harvey (r-Fr.)

Kenan Johnson (r-So.)

Specialists

Place Kicker

Jude Kelley (r-Fr.)

Gavin Stewart (So.)

Punter

David Shanahan (So.)

Jude Kelley (r-Fr.)

Long Snapper

Henry Freer (r-Fr.)

Cade Long (r-Jr.)

Kickoff Return

Hassan Hall (Sr.)

Dontae Smith (r-Jr.)

Punt Return

Nate McCollum (So.)

Malik Rutherford (r-Fr.)

What stands out to you about Tech’s first ATL chart?