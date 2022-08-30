Georgia Tech Football: Geoff Collins Releases First ATL Chart of the Season

Ahead of Georgia Tech’s match-up against Clemson, Georgia Tech has released its initial Above the Line (ATL) chart. It hasn’t been posted on Georgia Tech’s website yet, so we have to rely on the AJC’s Ken Sugiura, who tweeted out a picture of the ATL chart.
Georgia Tech’s ATL chart for season opener vs. Clemson. Sorry for the folds. pic.twitter.com/QBUUAZEbSL— Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) August 30, 2022
Because it’s a little difficult to read, I’ve copied the positions and names below.
Ed. Note: The Twitter algorithm got me! It showed me Ken’s tweet before Kelly Quinlan’s despite the time difference, but you can find his tweet below.
First ATL Chart for 2022 is out for #GaTech. pic.twitter.com/mW5sWshb0d— Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) August 30, 2022
Offense
Offensive Line
- RJ Adams (r-Fr.)
- Jordan Williams (So.)
- Corey Robinson II (r-Fr.)
- Paul Tchio (So.)
- Paula Vaipulu (So.)
- Cade Kootsouradis (r-Fr.)
- Joe Fusile (r-Fr.)
- Pierce Quick (r-So.)
- Weston Franklin (So.)
- Jakiah Leftwich (r-Fr.)
Tight End
- Dylan Leonard (Jr.)
- Peje’ Harris (r-Jr.)
- Luke Benson (Jr.)
- Billy Ward (So.)
Wide Receiver
- EJ Jenkins (r-Sr.)
- Kalani Norris (Jr.)
- Malachi Carter (Sr.)
- Nate McCollum (So.)
- Ryan King (Fr.)
- Malik Rutherford (r-Fr.)
- James BlackStrain (r-Fr.)
Quarterback
- Jeff Sims (So.)
- Zach Gibson (r-So.)
- Taisun Phommachanh (r-So.)
Running Back
- Hassan Hall (Sr.)
- Dontae Smith (r-Jr.)
- Dylan McDuffie (r-Jr.)
Defense
Defensive End
- Keion White (r-Sr.)
- Kyle Kennard (So.)
- Kevin Harris (r-So.)
- Josh Robinson (So.)
- Sylvain Yondjouen (Jr.)
- Noah Collins (So.)
Defensive Tackle
- TK Chimedza (r-Jr.)
- Makius Scott (So.)
- Zeek Biggers (So.)
- Daniel Carson (r-Jr.)
- Akelo Stone (r-Fr.)
- D’Quan Douse (r-So.)
Linebacker
- Charlie Thomas (Sr.)
- Ayinde Eley (r-Sr.)
- Taylor McCawley (r-So.)
- Demetrius Knight II (Jr.)
- Trenilyas Tatum (So.)
Nickel
- KJ Wallace (r-So.)
- Kaleb Edwards (So.)
- Kenny Bennett (r-Sr.)
Safety
- Derrik Allen (r-Jr.)
- Jaylon King (r-Jr.)
- LaMIles Brooks (So.)
- Jalen Huff (So.)
- Khari Gee (r-Fr.)
Cornerback
- Myles Sims (r-Jr.)
- Kenyatta Watson II (r-So.)
- Zamari Walton (r-Jr.)
- Eric Reed Jr. (r-Fr.)
- Ahmari Harvey (r-Fr.)
- Kenan Johnson (r-So.)
Specialists
Place Kicker
- Jude Kelley (r-Fr.)
- Gavin Stewart (So.)
Punter
- David Shanahan (So.)
- Jude Kelley (r-Fr.)
Long Snapper
- Henry Freer (r-Fr.)
- Cade Long (r-Jr.)
Kickoff Return
- Hassan Hall (Sr.)
- Dontae Smith (r-Jr.)
Punt Return
- Nate McCollum (So.)
- Malik Rutherford (r-Fr.)
What stands out to you about Tech’s first ATL chart?
