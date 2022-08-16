Georgia Tech Football: Recruiting Classes Revisited - 2020

Ratings

Team Rank (Rivals/247/247 Composite): 25/28/27

247 Transfer Rank: 22

High School Commits

WR Avery Boyd

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8450)

Boyd was a guy I thought would break out last year. According to reports, he had really bulked up and impressed enough to get a single digit jersey. He ended up not playing, though. I expect him to play a bigger role this year, especially with the slot receiver position open, though the competition will be stiff.

DB LaMiles Brooks

Rivals: 4-star (5.9) | 247 Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9086)

As one of the higher rated commits from this class, I thought Brooks would have seen the field sooner, but with the senior group that Tech had in the secondary, he rarely saw the field the last couple of seasons. He could be in play at safety this season.

DE Albany Casey

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8518)

Honestly, before starting this article, I forgot Albany Casey existed. Casey joined Georgia Tech late and was put on medical scholarship in February.

LB Khatavian Franks

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8835)

Franks played as a reserve this last season. The linebacker room is returning two starters in Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas, not to mention Trenilyas Tatum, so I expect Franks to continue in his role.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Rivals: 4-star (5.9) | 247 Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9652)

Never heard of him! Next!

QB Tucker Gleason

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8521)

Gleason was the first quarterback commit of the Geoff Collins era. He later secured the commitment of Jeff Sims (more on that shortly!) who surpassed Gleason. He ended up transferring to Toledo prior to the start of last season. Toledo returns its starting quarterback from last season, so I expect Gleason to serve as a back-up once again.

WR Bryce Gowdy

Rivals: 4-star (5.8) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8891)

Unfortunately, Bryce Gowdy passed away tragically before ever coming to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have and continue to honor him each season.

OL Wing Green

Rivals: 3-star (5.5) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8552)

Green was a very raw offensive lineman from south Georgia, but he caught the eye of OL Coach Brent Key. He has since served as a reserve OL has he continues to develop here at Georgia Tech and could be in play for an OT job this season.

DB Jalen Huff

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8689)

Huff served as a reserve in Tech’s secondary last season, appearing in five games, collecting seven tackles and forcing a fumble.

DE Jared Ivey

Rivals: 3-star (5.7) | 247 Sports Composite: 4-star (0.8943)

Jared Ivey was a very promising edge rusher for Georgia Tech, finishing last season with six TFL and 1.5 sacks last season. If you missed him, don’t worry, he’ll be back when we play Ole Miss this season.

DE Emmanuel Johnson

Rivals: 2-star (5.4) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8336)

Johnson appeared in one game as a true freshman and entered his name in the transfer portal following the end of the season. He ended up transferring to Coastal Carolina, where he appeared in 10 games last season, starting two.

DE Kyle Kennard

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8614)

Kennard had a strong season last year as a rotational edge rusher for Georgia Tech, finishing with 3.5 TFL and two sacks (second best among DEs for Georgia Tech).

WR Ryan King

Rivals: 3-star (5.7) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8830)

King has served as a reserve receiver for the Yellow Jackets the last couple of years.

OL Cade Kootsouradis

Rivals: 3-star (5.5) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8473)

Another late addition here, Kootsouradis redshirted his first season and served as a reserve OL last season.

WR Nate McCollum

Rivals: 3-star (5.7) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8867)

Last season, McCollum served as an alternate slot receiver to Kyric McGowan last season. He caught 13 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

LB Tyson Meiguez

Rivals: 3-star (5.7) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8721)

Like Khatavian Franks, Meiguez has served as a reserve the last couple seasons, and I expect that to continue this season.

OL Michael Rankins

Rivals: 3-star (5.7) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8755)

Rankins left the team prior to last season, and I cannot find any other information about him.

QB Jeff Sims

Rivals: 4-star (5.8) | 247 Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9169)

Sims has served as the starting quarterback since pretty much the moment he stepped on campus. Geoff Collins and Co. have given him every chance to be successful, and he has certainly had his shining moments. Last season, he completed over 60 percent of his passes for 1,468 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. With Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommachanh on the roster now, Sims will have two pretty talented quarterbacks to keep the pressure on him.

OL Ryan Spiers

Rivals: 2-star (5.4) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8160)

Spiers served as a reserve OL before being placed on medical scholarship in February.

DT Akelo Stone

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8601)

Akelo Stone redshirted his first season and served as a reserve last season.

OL Paula Vaipulu

Rivals: 3-star (5.5) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8627)

Vaipulu started five games last year and is expected to start again this season in one of the guard positions.

TE Billy Ward

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8559)

Ward has served as a reserve in the tight end room for the last couple seasons. With Chip Long on board now, I expect the tight ends to see a little more action now.

OL Jordan Williams

Rivals: 3-star (5.7) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8742)

Williams has started at one of the tackle positions as long as he has been at Georgia Tech. That will continue this season, even though the other position is up for grabs.

DE Khaya Wright

Rivals: 3-star (5.6) | 247 Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8605)

Wright entered the transfer portal following last season and ended up at FIU.

Transfers

DB Derrik Allen

Allen has had some playing time at safety and could be in play for one of the starting safety positions this year. Last season he had four tackles.

OL Devin Cochran

Though Cochran did not come in immediately, he did finally come to Georgia Tech last season and helped solidify the left tackle position for the Yellow Jackets.

OL Ryan Johnson

Johnson came in and plugged up the right guard position for the entire time he was here, though there was some ups and downs.

How are you feeling about the 2020 class at this point?