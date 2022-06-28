 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The ACC Debuts New Scheduling Model

And it’s uhhh...something.

By Benjamin Tankersley
NCAA Football: ACC Media Days Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Well after all the talk of it, the ACC officially released its new 3-5-5 scheduling model, which will debut in the 2023 season. Each team in the ACC will have three teams it plays each season and play the remaining 10 teams twice over four years (once at home and once on the road).

At least in the initial testing of this scheduling model, Tech will face Clemson, Louisville, and Wake Forest.

Needless to say, that is not who I expected Georgia Tech to play. Clemson seemed like a given, since they are currently Tech’s permanent crossover rival, but there is not much history with Louisville or Wake Forest. I am particularly disappointed that the yearly Techmo Bowl will not be happening anymore.

I am not upset about playing Louisville and Wake Forest every year, but they certainly would not have been my first choice. But at least for the next four years, this is what we will see.

How do you feel about the new scheduling model?

