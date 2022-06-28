The ACC Debuts New Scheduling Model

Well after all the talk of it, the ACC officially released its new 3-5-5 scheduling model, which will debut in the 2023 season. Each team in the ACC will have three teams it plays each season and play the remaining 10 teams twice over four years (once at home and once on the road).

In 2023, the ACC will adopt a 3-5-5 football scheduling model and all 14 schools will compete in one division.



Teams will play 3 primary opponents annually + face the other 10 teams twice during the 4-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.



: https://t.co/7cvsuH48j3 pic.twitter.com/ne5TjwtfYd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) June 28, 2022

At least in the initial testing of this scheduling model, Tech will face Clemson, Louisville, and Wake Forest.

Needless to say, that is not who I expected Georgia Tech to play. Clemson seemed like a given, since they are currently Tech’s permanent crossover rival, but there is not much history with Louisville or Wake Forest. I am particularly disappointed that the yearly Techmo Bowl will not be happening anymore.

I am not upset about playing Louisville and Wake Forest every year, but they certainly would not have been my first choice. But at least for the next four years, this is what we will see.

How do you feel about the new scheduling model?