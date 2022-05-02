NFL Draft Wrap-Up

With the NFL Draft over, the best of the rest are being picked up and invited to tryouts and mini-camps. Let’s take a look at how the Yellow Jacket alum shook out.
In the Draft
LB Tariq Carpenter | Green Bay Packers, Pick No. 228
Carpenter was the lone Yellow Jacket to be drafted, and the first since DJ White was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. While Carpenter was a safety at Tech, he moved to linebacker in pre-draft workouts, and it seems like the move has worked out well for him, earning him a draft pick.
So grateful to be a Packer!!!! Being a Packer has always been a dream of mine. It’s time to get to work! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8m1A9lSyjg— Tariq Carpenter (@RiqSanity) April 30, 2022
Undrafted Free Agents
S Juanyeh Thomas | Dallas Cowboys
Another one!!!!— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) May 1, 2022
GreaT choice, @dallascowboys, and congratulations, @STG_Yeh1!!!!#4the404 /// #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/8gPOz4TYD9
OL Devin Cohcran | Cincinnati Bengals
King to the Queen City— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) May 1, 2022
Congratulations, @Devin_Cochran57!!!!#4the404 /// #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/ilOHfvGzsd
RB Jordan Mason | San Francisco 49ers
Yellow Jackets from coast to coast— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) May 1, 2022
See you at the next level, @jpmason27!!!!#4the404 /// #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/BZhdc5rBjH
WR Kyric McGowan | Washington Commanders
Taking the next step— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) April 30, 2022
Proud of you, @kmszn_!!!!#4the404 /// #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/C3isWqf5Yn
DB Tre Swilling | Tennessee Titans
Representing the 404— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) April 30, 2022
LET’S GO @SwillingTre!!!!#4the404 /// #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/xC4b3kvaKc
Mini-Camp Invites
RB Bruce Jordan-Swilling | New Orleans Saints
Congratulations to @B9MONEY on his @Saints mini-camp invite!#4the404 /// #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/sgbfO9wkJW— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) May 1, 2022
DB Tobias Oliver | New York Giants
Keepin’ ‘em coming— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) May 2, 2022
Congratulations to @tobiasoliver_8 on his @Giants mini-camp invite!#4the404 /// #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/xXu7ar9g39
Congratulations everyone!
