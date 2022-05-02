NFL Draft Wrap-Up

With the NFL Draft over, the best of the rest are being picked up and invited to tryouts and mini-camps. Let’s take a look at how the Yellow Jacket alum shook out.

In the Draft

LB Tariq Carpenter | Green Bay Packers, Pick No. 228

Carpenter was the lone Yellow Jacket to be drafted, and the first since DJ White was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. While Carpenter was a safety at Tech, he moved to linebacker in pre-draft workouts, and it seems like the move has worked out well for him, earning him a draft pick.

So grateful to be a Packer!!!! Being a Packer has always been a dream of mine. It’s time to get to work! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8m1A9lSyjg — Tariq Carpenter (@RiqSanity) April 30, 2022

Undrafted Free Agents

S Juanyeh Thomas | Dallas Cowboys

OL Devin Cohcran | Cincinnati Bengals

RB Jordan Mason | San Francisco 49ers

Yellow Jackets from coast to coast



See you at the next level, @jpmason27!!!!#4the404 /// #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/BZhdc5rBjH — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) May 1, 2022

WR Kyric McGowan | Washington Commanders

DB Tre Swilling | Tennessee Titans

Mini-Camp Invites

RB Bruce Jordan-Swilling | New Orleans Saints

DB Tobias Oliver | New York Giants

Congratulations everyone!