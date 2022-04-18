Georgia Tech Football: RB Dylan McDuffie Transfers to Tech

Georgia Tech received some great news over the weekend with former Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie announcing that he was committing to the Yellow Jackets.

McDuffie follows his former running backs coach—new Georgia Tech RB coach Mike Daniels—in coming from Buffalo. With the Bulls, McDuffie ran for blew up last year, running for 1,049 yards and 11 TDs.

After seeing Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason leave, it appeared that Dontae Smith was going to be just about the only running back. But with McDuffie and Louisville-transfer Hassan Hall joining the mix, the Yellow Jackets’ running back room is a lot less bare.

Watching his film, McDuffie cuts really well and is able to do a good job finding holes to run through. He does not have break away speed, but he also does not shy away from contact. I think he will serve as a good compliment to Dontae Smith, but I think Smith could still be the main guy. Getting a guy with experience and two years of eligibility is a great move, though, and I am excited to see what he can do on the Flats!

Welcome to the Flats!