Georgia Tech Football: Spring Practice 2022 Kickoff

Well, at long last, the end of the football offseason seems to be coming. As of today, Georgia Tech is kicking off its Spring Practice! Here at FTRS, we will be keeping you all posted with our analysis of everything that’s going on. So let’s take a quick look at how the team stands coming into the Spring.
The Transfer Portal
Given how prevalent the transfer portal has seemed to be for Georgia Tech this offseason, I figured it would be a good idea to briefly touch on all the players who have transferred out.
DB Jordan Huff - Aug. 5, 2021
WR Marquez Ezzard - Oct. 14, 2021
Edge Khaya Wright - Nov. 24, 2021
RB Jahmyr Gibbs - Nov. 29, 2021
QB Jordan Yates - Nov. 30, 2021
OL Jamal Camp - Nov. 30, 2021
RB Tony Amerson - Nov. 30, 2021
DL Ja’Quon Griffin - Dec. 9, 2021
QB Chayden Peery - Dec. 15, 2021
WR Adonicas Sanders - Jan. 11, 2022
Edge Jared Ivey - Jan. 28, 2022
Edge Jordan Domineck - Feb. 18, 2022
DL Mike Lockhart - Feb. 21, 2022
DB Wesley Walker - Feb. 21, 2022
In total, Tech has lost 14 players to the transfer portal. None hurt more than the loss of Jahmyr Gibbs, who ultimately transferred to Alabama. With him transferring and Jordan Mason graduating, Tech’s once loaded running back room is suddenly much less experienced.
Also notable is the loss (especially of late) of defensive linemen. While Jared Ivey and Jordan Domineck may not have the most mind-blowing stats in the world, they were the best returning defensive linemen Tech had. Add into that, Mike Lockhart was in line to potentially start at defensive tackle this coming year.
The last concerning thing is the QB room. With Jordan Yates and Chayden Peery both transferring out, Jeff Sims is the only returning scholarship quarterback on the roster.
Early Enrollees
With all the players Tech has lost to the portal, it is a very good thing that Tech is bringing in quite a few early enrollees.
Incoming Commits:
LB Kyle Efford
DB Jaylin Marshall
RB Antonio Martin
WR DJ Moore
QB Zach Pyron
Incoming Transfers:
TE Luke Benson
DB Khari Gee
QB Zach Gibson
RB Hassan Hall
DB Ahmari Harvey
OL Pierce Quick
OL Paul Tchio
I am personally really excited that every single incoming transfer is already enrolled and taking part in Spring Practice. Specifically, I am happy that Zach Gibson is enrolling. Between him and Sims, not to mention true freshman Zach Pyron, it should be a fun QB battle to see this Spring.
I am also happy that Pierce Quick and Paul Tchio enrolling, because it won’t matter who wins the QB battle if there isn’t a serviceable offensive line in front of them.
Coaching Changes
The last bit I want to touch on is the changes on the coaching staff. Gone from the coaching staff are:
OC/QB Coach Dave Patenaude
TE Coach Chris Wiesehan
RB Coach Tashard Choice
DL/OLB Coach Marco Coleman
CB Coach Jeff Popovich
S Coach Nate Burton
There are only two coaches here I am upset about losing, and they were both hired for better jobs: Choice and Coleman. In addition to being solid coaches, they were also the best recruiters on their respective sides of the ball.
Let’s take a look at who the replacements are:
OC/TE Coach Chip Long
QB Coach Chris Weinke
RB Coach Mike Daniels
AHC (Defense)/Run Game Coordinator David Turner
LB Coach Jason Semore
DB Coach Travares Tillman
I did not expect to like these hires as much as I do. I am particularly intrigued by Chip Long now that he will not also be the QB coach. He has had some previous success, but his bread and butter is working with tight ends, so I’m excited to see what he can do there.
I’m also a big fan of the David Turner hire, though I wish he was the defensive coordinator. He is a longtime veteran and has developed some really good players, especially along the defensive line. Granted, Tech lost some of their highest-ceiling guys on the defensive line, but I’m curious to see what he can do this season.
What’s to Come
Spring practice is set to kick off today before it culminates with Georgia Tech’s spring game on Thursday (for some reason), March 17. As far as I can tell, a time has not been announced, but the spring game is always a fun time. It’ll give you your first chance to see how the new enrollees and coaches are and if Tech has any chance at improvement this year.
Here on FTRS, what you can look forward to is a few periodic updates from us as we finish the Newcomers series. We will be digging into the QB battle and a couple other things. Is there something specific you want to see? Just let us know down in the comments.
