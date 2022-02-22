Georgia Tech Football: Spring Practice 2022 Kickoff

Well, at long last, the end of the football offseason seems to be coming. As of today, Georgia Tech is kicking off its Spring Practice! Here at FTRS, we will be keeping you all posted with our analysis of everything that’s going on. So let’s take a quick look at how the team stands coming into the Spring.

The Transfer Portal

Given how prevalent the transfer portal has seemed to be for Georgia Tech this offseason, I figured it would be a good idea to briefly touch on all the players who have transferred out.

DB Jordan Huff - Aug. 5, 2021

WR Marquez Ezzard - Oct. 14, 2021

Edge Khaya Wright - Nov. 24, 2021

RB Jahmyr Gibbs - Nov. 29, 2021

QB Jordan Yates - Nov. 30, 2021

OL Jamal Camp - Nov. 30, 2021

RB Tony Amerson - Nov. 30, 2021

DL Ja’Quon Griffin - Dec. 9, 2021

QB Chayden Peery - Dec. 15, 2021

WR Adonicas Sanders - Jan. 11, 2022

Edge Jared Ivey - Jan. 28, 2022

Edge Jordan Domineck - Feb. 18, 2022

DL Mike Lockhart - Feb. 21, 2022

DB Wesley Walker - Feb. 21, 2022

In total, Tech has lost 14 players to the transfer portal. None hurt more than the loss of Jahmyr Gibbs, who ultimately transferred to Alabama. With him transferring and Jordan Mason graduating, Tech’s once loaded running back room is suddenly much less experienced.

Also notable is the loss (especially of late) of defensive linemen. While Jared Ivey and Jordan Domineck may not have the most mind-blowing stats in the world, they were the best returning defensive linemen Tech had. Add into that, Mike Lockhart was in line to potentially start at defensive tackle this coming year.

The last concerning thing is the QB room. With Jordan Yates and Chayden Peery both transferring out, Jeff Sims is the only returning scholarship quarterback on the roster.

Early Enrollees

With all the players Tech has lost to the portal, it is a very good thing that Tech is bringing in quite a few early enrollees.

Incoming Commits:

LB Kyle Efford

DB Jaylin Marshall

RB Antonio Martin

WR DJ Moore

QB Zach Pyron

Incoming Transfers:

TE Luke Benson

DB Khari Gee

QB Zach Gibson

RB Hassan Hall

DB Ahmari Harvey

OL Pierce Quick

OL Paul Tchio

I am personally really excited that every single incoming transfer is already enrolled and taking part in Spring Practice. Specifically, I am happy that Zach Gibson is enrolling. Between him and Sims, not to mention true freshman Zach Pyron, it should be a fun QB battle to see this Spring.

I am also happy that Pierce Quick and Paul Tchio enrolling, because it won’t matter who wins the QB battle if there isn’t a serviceable offensive line in front of them.

Coaching Changes

The last bit I want to touch on is the changes on the coaching staff. Gone from the coaching staff are:

OC/QB Coach Dave Patenaude

TE Coach Chris Wiesehan

RB Coach Tashard Choice

DL/OLB Coach Marco Coleman

CB Coach Jeff Popovich

S Coach Nate Burton

There are only two coaches here I am upset about losing, and they were both hired for better jobs: Choice and Coleman. In addition to being solid coaches, they were also the best recruiters on their respective sides of the ball.

Let’s take a look at who the replacements are:

OC/TE Coach Chip Long

QB Coach Chris Weinke

RB Coach Mike Daniels

AHC (Defense)/Run Game Coordinator David Turner

LB Coach Jason Semore

DB Coach Travares Tillman

I did not expect to like these hires as much as I do. I am particularly intrigued by Chip Long now that he will not also be the QB coach. He has had some previous success, but his bread and butter is working with tight ends, so I’m excited to see what he can do there.

I’m also a big fan of the David Turner hire, though I wish he was the defensive coordinator. He is a longtime veteran and has developed some really good players, especially along the defensive line. Granted, Tech lost some of their highest-ceiling guys on the defensive line, but I’m curious to see what he can do this season.

What’s to Come

Spring practice is set to kick off today before it culminates with Georgia Tech’s spring game on Thursday (for some reason), March 17. As far as I can tell, a time has not been announced, but the spring game is always a fun time. It’ll give you your first chance to see how the new enrollees and coaches are and if Tech has any chance at improvement this year.

Here on FTRS, what you can look forward to is a few periodic updates from us as we finish the Newcomers series. We will be digging into the QB battle and a couple other things. Is there something specific you want to see? Just let us know down in the comments.