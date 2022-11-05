GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

Georgia Tech wins 5-3.

This game is gonna be a [Foghat] mess

Jack Purdy

Georgia Tech wins 3-2.

That’s right, 3-2 IS COMING TO BEAMERTOWN BABY

Robert Binion

Georgia Tech wins 16-13.

Carter Templeton

Virginia Tech wins 17-10.

Somehow, this is the second time in less than five years I’m in New Orleans for a bachelor party the weekend of the Techmo Bowl. Last time, Georgia Tech lost 45-0. Not sure what that means for this weekend, if anything.