 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

Here’s everything you need to know for Georgia Tech’s match-up against Virginia Tech!

By Benjamin Tankersley
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Duke at Georgia Tech Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I am at a wedding this weekend, so you’re not getting a full preview. Instead, just know that this is the Sickos Game of the Week. I feel like that should tell you everything you need to know about this game.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Game Time: 12:30 p.m.

Channel: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports Network)

Streaming: Bally Sports App (in-market); WatchESPN (out-of-market)

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech comes into the game as a 3-point underdog.

Get ready for the game!

Georgia Tech Depth Chart | Virginia Tech Depth Chart

News & Notes:

In This Stream

Georgia Tech Football 2022 Season

View all 91 stories

Loading comments...