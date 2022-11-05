How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

I am at a wedding this weekend, so you’re not getting a full preview. Instead, just know that this is the Sickos Game of the Week. I feel like that should tell you everything you need to know about this game.
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech
Game Time: 12:30 p.m.
Channel: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports Network)
Streaming: Bally Sports App (in-market); WatchESPN (out-of-market)
Betting Odds: Georgia Tech comes into the game as a 3-point underdog.
Get ready for the game!
Georgia Tech Depth Chart | Virginia Tech Depth Chart
News & Notes:
