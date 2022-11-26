Postgame Thread: Georgia Tech falls 37-14 (NSFW)

After Georgia Tech’s first drive culminated with a touchdown run by Taisun Phommachanh, things looked and felt different. Unfortunately, that would be the last time they scored until a fourth-down trick play with under 5 minutes to play. Georgia, on the other hand, scored a lot, especially in the second half.

With a loss, this effectively ends Georgia Tech’s season at 5-7. While there is still a chance for a bowl game if there aren’t enough teams, I don’t see Tech choosing to play unless they’re take the interim tag off of Key.

Another thing to look forward to is that Tech will likely announce its new full time head coach in the next week or so. A whole lot of people who are typically in the know are all saying a whole lot of different things, so it seems as though J Batt and Co. are keeping things very close to the chest.

Even though things didn’t go our way, to hell with georgia, now let’s get to the offseason!